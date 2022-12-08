Two months after a 40-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside the Castro Safeway shopping plaza, police arrested a suspect Thursday who’s currently in custody. There have long been some sketchy goings-on at the Safeway parking lot at Church and Market Street, one of the latest of these being a fatal stabbing in the parking lot this past October. That occurred in the northeast area of the lot, near where the Jamba Juice is located, and the victim was a 40-year-old man. There had been no suspects or known leads in the two months since.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO