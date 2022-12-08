ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

SFist

Alameda Co. Deputy Pleads Not Guilty In Dublin Double-Murder

The 24-year-old former Alameda County sheriff's deputy who turned himself in shortly after the September 7 double murder of a Dublin couple in their home has entered a plea in the case, and it's not guilty. It may be a nothing-to-lose situation for Devin Williams Jr., who appeared to already...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Investigation Clears VTA of Negligence In Mass Shooting

An outside investigation has cleared the Valley Tranportation Authority (VTA) and its managers of negligence in the May 2021 mass shooting that killed nine employees. The investigation, undertaken by SF-based law firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, found that shooter Samuel Cassidy did not exhibit any clear red flags about his intentions — despite stories from coworkers that have suggested otherwise. [Mercury News]
VALLEJO, CA
SFist

SFPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Castro Safeway Stabbing From October

Two months after a 40-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside the Castro Safeway shopping plaza, police arrested a suspect Thursday who’s currently in custody. There have long been some sketchy goings-on at the Safeway parking lot at Church and Market Street, one of the latest of these being a fatal stabbing in the parking lot this past October. That occurred in the northeast area of the lot, near where the Jamba Juice is located, and the victim was a 40-year-old man. There had been no suspects or known leads in the two months since.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

SFPD Arrests 28-Year-Old Suspect In Bayview Murder of Relative

The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a female relative Friday in the Bayview neighborhood. SFPD said in a tweet that the police were sent to the Bayview to investigate the stabbing of a 51-year-old female SF resident at 8 PM Friday night. The victim was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Man Arrested for DUI After Deadly San Jose Crash

A truck driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly collision in San Jose. The man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a pole, injuring three passengers, one of whom succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. [KPIX]. A boy...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Mount Hamilton Sees Blanket of Snow

A rock slide along southbound Highway 101 in Marin County caused a major traffic headache early this morning, and damaged at least one car. The rocks fell around 4:30 a.m. just past Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito, and all southbound lanes were back open by 7 a.m. [Marin IJ / KPIX / KRON4]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

