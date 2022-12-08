Read full article on original website
SFist
Alameda Co. Deputy Pleads Not Guilty In Dublin Double-Murder
The 24-year-old former Alameda County sheriff's deputy who turned himself in shortly after the September 7 double murder of a Dublin couple in their home has entered a plea in the case, and it's not guilty. It may be a nothing-to-lose situation for Devin Williams Jr., who appeared to already...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Investigation Clears VTA of Negligence In Mass Shooting
An outside investigation has cleared the Valley Tranportation Authority (VTA) and its managers of negligence in the May 2021 mass shooting that killed nine employees. The investigation, undertaken by SF-based law firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, found that shooter Samuel Cassidy did not exhibit any clear red flags about his intentions — despite stories from coworkers that have suggested otherwise. [Mercury News]
SFist
SFPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Castro Safeway Stabbing From October
Two months after a 40-year-old man was stabbed and killed outside the Castro Safeway shopping plaza, police arrested a suspect Thursday who’s currently in custody. There have long been some sketchy goings-on at the Safeway parking lot at Church and Market Street, one of the latest of these being a fatal stabbing in the parking lot this past October. That occurred in the northeast area of the lot, near where the Jamba Juice is located, and the victim was a 40-year-old man. There had been no suspects or known leads in the two months since.
SFist
Suspect In Violent Ambulance Hijacking In Best Buy Parking Lot Arrested and Charged
The suspect in a bizarre late August incident in which two SFFD paramedics had to flee from their ambulance as a crazed man allegedly hijacked it and tried to run them down, has finally been arrested and charged. The incident unfolded near Division Street just before 7 a.m. as two...
SFist
SFPD Arrests 28-Year-Old Suspect In Bayview Murder of Relative
The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a female relative Friday in the Bayview neighborhood. SFPD said in a tweet that the police were sent to the Bayview to investigate the stabbing of a 51-year-old female SF resident at 8 PM Friday night. The victim was...
SFist
Sunday Links: Man Arrested for DUI After Deadly San Jose Crash
A truck driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter early Sunday morning after a deadly collision in San Jose. The man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a pole, injuring three passengers, one of whom succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. [KPIX]. A boy...
SFist
San Mateo City Council Fight Leaves City Without Mayor, Breaks 128 Years Of Tradition
For the vast majority of San Mateo’s 166-year existence, the city government has had a unique system of electing mayor: the most senior councilmember is chosen as mayor. But this election season, two new councilmembers are blocking the nomination of their co-member who would have been selected this time, Councilwoman Amourence Lee.
SFist
Mission District's Planned Overdose Prevention Site Scrapped by Mayor's Office
The SF Mayor’s Office reportedly pulled the plug on the city’s first planned permanent overdose prevention site in the Mission, a week after shutting down the Tenderloin Center where onsite drug use spurred controversy. San Francisco nonprofit the Gubbio Project has provided clothing, toiletries, and a safe place...
SFist
Pac Heights Renters Got $410,000 To Move Out, Third-Highest SF Tenant Buyout Ever
The tenant buyout market is at an all-time high this year, and we learn that two renters in Pacific Heights were paid $410,000 to vacate their unit, the third-largest ever such buyout in recorded SF history. It was back in 2015 when the San Francisco Rent Board started forcing landlords...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Mount Hamilton Sees Blanket of Snow
A rock slide along southbound Highway 101 in Marin County caused a major traffic headache early this morning, and damaged at least one car. The rocks fell around 4:30 a.m. just past Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito, and all southbound lanes were back open by 7 a.m. [Marin IJ / KPIX / KRON4]
