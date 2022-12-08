ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

5 South Boston rentals below the typical price

By Grayson Rice
 4 days ago

Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apSTn_0jcFqnwU00
This two-bedroom unit on Seventh Street in South Boston is asking $3,300. Via MLS

The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:

Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change

Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74

1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33

2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48

3+-bed$5,025 $4,990 0.70

We found five stunning properties on the market at or below the typical asking rent in South Boston.

Check them out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtvLf_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bz9ps_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS

$3,250 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

775 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOcm7_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpD8u_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS

$2,950 a month

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

555 square feet

***

458 E. Seventh St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4RsY_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108Q3b_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS

$3,300 a month

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

800 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFfEk_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZUd5_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS

$3,850 a month

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,081 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT4rM_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSD64_0jcFqnwU00
. – Via MLS

$3,800 a month

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,298 square feet

