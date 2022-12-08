5 South Boston rentals below the typical price
Costs have dropped for several types of units, from studio to two-bedroom apartments.
The average monthly rent for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedrooms units in South Boston, not including the Seaport, have dropped, according to data Apartment Advisor released Wednesday:
Unit typemedian list pricemedian list price (Nov.)% change
Studio$3,135$3,326-5.74
1-bed$3,495$3,542-1.33
2-bed$4,096$4,200-2.48
3+-bed$5,025 $4,990 0.70
We found five stunning properties on the market at or below the typical asking rent in South Boston.
Check them out:
$3,250 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
775 square feet
***
$2,950 a month
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
555 square feet
***
458 E. Seventh St.
$3,300 a month
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
800 square feet
***
$3,850 a month
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,081 square feet
***
$3,800 a month
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,298 square feet
Comments / 0