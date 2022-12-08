Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO