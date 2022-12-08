ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors

Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her & Jordan Rodgers’ Baby Plans 7 Months After Getting Married

Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Kathy Hilton Gets Real About Family Rough Patch as Kyle Richards Confirms RHOBH Is on 'Pause'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars attended Tuesday's People's Choice Awards and gave a status update on their relationship after the latest season ended in tears for Kyle Kathy Hilton hasn't talked to Kyle Richards in "a while" — and the sisters have plenty of time to iron out their differences as it doesn't appear The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back in production any time soon. "I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while," Hilton, 63, told Access Hollywood at Tuesday's People's Choice...
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Is in a “Honeymoon Phase”: Here’s Why

The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a spirited update on what he’s been doing lately. Back in 2019, Tom Schwartz gave us a rundown of some of the contents of his refrigerator, which included a slew of “infused honeys” that would likely be the envy of mixologists worldwide. “It makes me happy every time I look at them,” he shared, noting his love of exploring all things cocktail-related.
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Bethenny Frankel ‘Not Sure There’s A Number’ That Would Get Her To Return For ‘RHONY’ Legacy Show (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel previously said on her Just B podcast that “there’s a number” Bravo would need to pay her for her to consider returning to The Real Housewives franchise, but now that a bit of time has passed, she’s singing a different tune. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 5, Bethenny said she’s “not sure there’s a number anymore” that would get her to return for the forthcoming Real Housewives of New York City Legacy show because there’s “no price on happiness”.
E! News

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Page Six

Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
ASPEN, CO
toofab.com

Why Chad Michael Murray Is 'Deathly Afraid' to Go Back and Watch One Tree Hill

The actor opened up about why he's hesitant to revisit the show with co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, who admitted she was "terrified," too. For six seasons, Chad Michael Murray starred in one of the hottest young shows on television, and yet just a little over ten years later he can't bring himself to go back and watch "One Tree Hill."
Popculture

Ryan Lochte Just Joined Another Reality Show

Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is getting ready to appear on another reality television show. Peacock recently announced the cast for the competition series The Traitors, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming. The show, which will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and celebrities and civilians will come together to compete in a series of challenges to win a $250,000 prize. The twist is three of the contestants called "the traitors" will create a plan to steal the prize money from the other contestants called "the faithful."

