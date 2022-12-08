Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Spotted Covering Face After Partying With Models In Miami Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Fans are wondering if rumored couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are really a thing after the actor was spotted living it up and partying with models in Miami last week. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 48, was photographed by paparazzi donning a black face mask, black baseball cap, a crisp button-down, jeans and white sneakers in-between parties while hanging with Tobey Maguire and art collector Helly Nahmad.
JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her & Jordan Rodgers’ Baby Plans 7 Months After Getting Married
Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.
Kathy Hilton Gets Real About Family Rough Patch as Kyle Richards Confirms RHOBH Is on 'Pause'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars attended Tuesday's People's Choice Awards and gave a status update on their relationship after the latest season ended in tears for Kyle Kathy Hilton hasn't talked to Kyle Richards in "a while" — and the sisters have plenty of time to iron out their differences as it doesn't appear The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back in production any time soon. "I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while," Hilton, 63, told Access Hollywood at Tuesday's People's Choice...
Inside Maddie Ziegler’s Hollywood Hills Home
Goodbye Pittsburgh, Hello Los Angeles. Maddie Ziegler has put down roots in the City of Angels by purchasing her very first home.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Wait, Simon Cowell's Rudeness As American Idol Judge Was All Faked For TV?
Was the Simon Cowell we saw in the early days of American Idol his true personality? Someone close to the production has answered that question once and for all.
Mauricio Umansky Offers an Update on Where Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Stand Today
Following an emotional Season 12 of RHOBH, we have an update on the sisters’ relationship now. When Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped, sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton were definitely in an emotional place following the dramatic ups and downs of the season. The...
Here’s How Mauricio Umansky Really Feels About Kyle Richards’ Fringe Bangs & Flowy Caftans
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband had a few things to say about some of his wife’s past fashion and beauty choices. During a November 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Mauricio Umansky was prompted to get real about some of Kyle Richards’ past decisions in a game of “Defend Your Wife!”
'The Voice' Top 10 Results: 'Superstar' Sent Home in Shock Elimination
The top thirteen on "The Voice" have been cut down to just 10—and this time the coaches had no power to save any of their acts from elimination.
Natalia Bryant reveals the jewelry she wears in honor of her dad Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant recently shared her beauty secrets, along with a touching story behind the necklaces she wears dedicated to her late dad Kobe Bryant. The 19-year-old shared her guide to sensitive skin care with Vogue and showed the special “Slim” necklace revealing it was the nickname her...
Tom Schwartz Is in a “Honeymoon Phase”: Here’s Why
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a spirited update on what he’s been doing lately. Back in 2019, Tom Schwartz gave us a rundown of some of the contents of his refrigerator, which included a slew of “infused honeys” that would likely be the envy of mixologists worldwide. “It makes me happy every time I look at them,” he shared, noting his love of exploring all things cocktail-related.
Bethenny Frankel ‘Not Sure There’s A Number’ That Would Get Her To Return For ‘RHONY’ Legacy Show (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel previously said on her Just B podcast that “there’s a number” Bravo would need to pay her for her to consider returning to The Real Housewives franchise, but now that a bit of time has passed, she’s singing a different tune. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 5, Bethenny said she’s “not sure there’s a number anymore” that would get her to return for the forthcoming Real Housewives of New York City Legacy show because there’s “no price on happiness”.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
Why Chad Michael Murray Is 'Deathly Afraid' to Go Back and Watch One Tree Hill
The actor opened up about why he's hesitant to revisit the show with co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, who admitted she was "terrified," too. For six seasons, Chad Michael Murray starred in one of the hottest young shows on television, and yet just a little over ten years later he can't bring himself to go back and watch "One Tree Hill."
16 Parents Who Truly Gave 2022 Their Best Shot — But Failed In The Most Hilarious Way
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
Ryan Lochte Just Joined Another Reality Show
Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is getting ready to appear on another reality television show. Peacock recently announced the cast for the competition series The Traitors, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming. The show, which will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and celebrities and civilians will come together to compete in a series of challenges to win a $250,000 prize. The twist is three of the contestants called "the traitors" will create a plan to steal the prize money from the other contestants called "the faithful."
Taylor Swift Wins People's Choice Awards
Taylor Swift received three People's Choice Awards Tuesday evening in Santa Monica, while Elizabeth Olsen won for top female movie star and Chris Hemsworth for top male movie star.
