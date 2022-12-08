Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information
When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he "won't be as helpful" as he'd like to be. The tweet came...
House committee raises ‘concerns’ over Trump storage unit in letter to National Archives
The House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the National Archives expressing “concerns” about the possibility of additional presidential materials remaining at a storage facility in Florida after at least two documents with classified markings were found at the unit in West Palm Beach last week. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) addressed the letter…
CoinDesk
US House Investigators Say Rep. Cawthorn Improperly Promoted Crypto Token
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was already exiting the U.S. Capitol after losing his seat in this year’s election, However, a House of Representatives ethics investigation unveiled Tuesday shows, if nothing else, how not to promote cryptocurrency while in Congress. The House Committee on Ethics released a report on its...
It has been an electrifying year: Advancing policies in Congress to accelerate electrification
One year ago, the four of us came together to found the first-ever Electrification Caucus with members from across the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Together, we have worked to advance policies in Congress to accelerate widespread electrification, which will cut costs for Americans, improve public health, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis.…
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
cryptopotato.com
Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing
Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had acted on the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law, among the workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, applies to any nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, signed before a dispute has occurred. “Instead of protecting trade secrets as it...
NC voter fraud probe of Meadows sent to AG
North Carolina’s probe of voter fraud allegations against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been completed and sent to the state’s attorney general, who will decide whether to press criminal charges. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday that the Meadows case file had been completed and submitted to Attorney General…
WTHR
Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud
Prosecutors urged the jury to focus only on the tax fraud allegations against the company and not politics. Trump himself was not charged.
