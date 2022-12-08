ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Wild Orchid Media

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

House committee raises ‘concerns’ over Trump storage unit in letter to National Archives

The House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the National Archives expressing “concerns” about the possibility of additional presidential materials remaining at a storage facility in Florida after at least two documents with classified markings were found at the unit in West Palm Beach last week.  Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) addressed the letter…
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CoinDesk

US House Investigators Say Rep. Cawthorn Improperly Promoted Crypto Token

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was already exiting the U.S. Capitol after losing his seat in this year’s election, However, a House of Representatives ethics investigation unveiled Tuesday shows, if nothing else, how not to promote cryptocurrency while in Congress. The House Committee on Ethics released a report on its...
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
cryptopotato.com

Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing

Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
The Independent

Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had acted on the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law, among the workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, applies to any nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, signed before a dispute has occurred. “Instead of protecting trade secrets as it...
The Hill

NC voter fraud probe of Meadows sent to AG

North Carolina’s probe of voter fraud allegations against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been completed and sent to the state’s attorney general, who will decide whether to press criminal charges.  The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations announced Tuesday that the Meadows case file had been completed and submitted to Attorney General…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WTHR

Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud

Prosecutors urged the jury to focus only on the tax fraud allegations against the company and not politics. Trump himself was not charged.

