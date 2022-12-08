ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Local teacher brings a bit of Britain to Santa Maria High students

By Andrew Gillies
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School students made their assigned reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" more real by partaking in a traditional British-styled tea party complete with tea sets and assorted pastries.

Three of Julieta Delgadillo's english classes were able to experience the tea and pastries thanks to a donation from Trader Joes in Santa Maria and at the end of a busy semester.

“Our students have been working relentlessly during the post-pandemic academic school year to become credit sufficient, practice for the ELPAC, and apply to colleges and universities ---often putting in countless hours outside of our school hours. This month is the last of the Fall semester and since our students have been putting forth their best effort I wanted to acknowledge and reward them with a British style tea party." explained Ms. Delgadillo.

The unique soirée did more than bring the classic Dickensian tale to life in time for the holiday season.

“Great way to put a smile on my face especially during a time of high stress. Kind acts like such is what makes Ms. Delgadillo a teacher I am very fond of because she understands what her students go through and how to make everything just a little better," said High School Senior Catalina Wilson.

