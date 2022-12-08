This condition is listed in Pfizer adverse reactions report list of concern they wanted hide for 75 years (read all the 9 pages)
People with this disease will eventually be ‘locked’ in their own body. Imagine being turned to stone while still alive and aware.
Celine Dion got off on trashing America, even though it's here that she made most of her fortune, bit I still don't wish something so awful on anyone!
Related
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
What It’s Like to Live With Stiff Person Syndrome
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained
Woman, 21, had severe abdominal pain for years. Doctors dismissed it. It was ovarian cancer
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
Woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
Moms are defending a woman who fed her baby by throwing his snacks on the floor 'as if he was a chicken' — but experts say the practice is unsafe
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
Health Digest
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 46