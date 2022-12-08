Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Challengers await Paxton aldermen seeking re-election
PAXTON — All six Paxton aldermen whose seats are up for election next April filed paperwork Monday to run as candidates — along with a couple of newcomers. Filing their nominating petitions at City Hall as of late afternoon Monday were incumbents Deane Geiken for a four-year term in Ward 1, Paul Crutcher for a two-year term in Ward 2, Justin Withers for a four-year term in Ward 2, Rob Pacey for a four-year term in Ward 3, Mike Wilson for a four-year term in Ward 4 and Jonas Hoedebecke for a two-year term in Ward 4.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
State lawmaker from central Illinois dies, 45
Champaign-area Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was 45. His family said a brain tumor was the cause of death.
wmay.com
Applications Being Accepted To Fill Butler’s Legislative Seat
Applications are now being accepted to fill the upcoming term of state Representative Tim Butler, who announced last month that he’s resigning the seat to which he was just re-elected. Applicants must live in the new 95th House District and must submit a statement explaining why they want the...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Next ‘News, Brews & Beatz’ discussion to center around lack of affordable housing and its connection to crime
URBANA – According to many financial experts, you should spend no more than 30 percent of your gross monthly income on housing. For renters, that includes utility costs like heat, water, and power. But following that advice is a challenge for many people in Champaign-Urbana. Housing is the subject of a public discussion in downtown Champaign on Monday, December 12, 2022. It will be co-moderated by Tracy Parsons, Community Relations Manager & Compliance Officer with the city of Champaign, and Illinois Public Media News and Public Affairs Director Reginald Hardwick.
nowdecatur.com
DPS Board of Education to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement to Buy Back Woodrow Wilson School
December 9, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Decatur which will result in DPS owning the soon-to-be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Originally built in the 1930s, Woodrow Wilson was closed as...
People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs
An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
25newsnow.com
2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
WCIA
Bradley Ave. temporarily lane closures begin today in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
agupdate.com
Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
One dead in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Coles County claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman from Florida, Sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The crash happened on Westfield Road at County Road 2100E. Officials said the driver, identified as Jean Laborde, lost control of her car and slid into the path of a Freightliner […]
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter (Dec. 12, 2022)
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Jorge A. Maltos-Rebello, 38, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 200 North, about a mile south of city limits. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Maltos-Rebello commit improper lane usage while driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck in Paxton. During the traffic stop, police confirmed that Maltos-Rebello had no license and noticed an odor of raw cannabis coming from his truck. Inside, police found 3 grams of cannabis. The truck was seized by police under city ordinance.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No One Injured in Structure Fire on Douglas Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Friday night December 9th. The fire department was notified of a structure fire at 605 Douglas Street. The fire department was notified of a fire at 1:37 A.m. Firefighters arrived to find a...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
