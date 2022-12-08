Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
8th-grade student threatens to 'shoot up' Georgetown Co. middle school: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was detained Tuesday morning at Rosemary Middle School after making a threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the student made a threat to "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer was alerted after students and a teacher heard the eighth-grader...
Hanahan man caught in back seat of vehicle with 13-year-old girl: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police found him unclothed with a young girl in the back of a vehicle Friday morning, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Inn Town Suites on North Arco Lane...
MPPD honoring officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Vaughn Edward Kee, an MPPD officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver 37 years ago. On December 13, 1985, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Kee pulled over an intoxicated driver on Coleman...
Man found dead after officers responded to crash on Rivers Ave & Dalton Street, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating the death of a man who crashed at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street Tuesday morning. Police reported that a deceased male was found when officers arrived at the scene. NCPD’s traffic unit, detectives, and the Charleston...
Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
EXCLUSIVE: Former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson discusses firing, lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I worked in Berkeley County School District for 21 years. Made my home in Berkeley County. My kids attend school in Berkeley County,” said Deon Jackson, former superintendent of BCSD. Deon Jackson said the last month has been devastating. It started the...
NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
Petition to support BCSD educators/staff in 'hostile' learning & working environment
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A petition has been created to support educators and teachers of the Berkeley County district. The petition states Berkeley County schools are facing a record shortage, and the recent decision by newly elected board members created a hostile learning and working environment. Visit the...
Monday crash on I-26 leaves one dead, according to authorities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 12, authorities responded to a crash on I-26. The Driver was taken to Trident Medical Center where they passed away, according to a police report. A 2007 Volkswagen 2-door sedan was traveling east when it ran off the road and hit a trailer,...
BCSD board to host 1st meeting since firing of Superintendent Jackson/Jackson's lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School Board will meet for the first time since the sudden firing of former district superintendent Deon Jackson and legal counsel Tiffany Richardson, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. It will also be the first time we will see the new superintendent Dr....
CCPL Book Drive for County Detention Center Library
The Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to bring a library to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. A book drive is underway to help expand the collection.
Motorcyclist attempting to flee from deputies crashes into SUV: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene of a crash resulting from a pursuit of a motorcyclist on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive on Sunday, Dec 11. CCSO said deputies attempted to stop the motorcyclist for reckless driving near Highway 78...
NCPD gifts Oakbrook Illinois PD therapy dog named 'Bandit'
During a ceremony, Pfc. Robert Hobart presented members of the Oakbrook Illinois Police Department with a therapy dog named Bandit. Pfc. Hobart connected with the police department through mutual friends. Officers from Oakbrook traveled to North Charleston to pick up their newest member. Pfc. Hobart connected Oakbrook Illinois PD with...
Town of Summerville to host 175th anniversary celebration at Gahagan Park on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is celebrating its 175th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Gahagan Park with a free event open to the community. The festivities will commence at 3 p.m. and will include live music, food vendors, jump castles and more. Santa is also...
House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash near Ashley Phosphate Road Tuesday morning
A car crash occurred on I-26 Eastbound near Ashley Phosphate Road Tuesday morning. The accident caused a six-mile backup and 122-minute commute from Summerville to Downtown. All lanes have been cleared.
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program
We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed after crash on I-526 WB near Clements Ferry Road
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCVI) — All lanes are blocked on I-526 westbound near Clements Ferry Road following a car crash Tuesday morning. Stick with ABC News 4 for updates.
