ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
abcnews4.com

NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Monday crash on I-26 leaves one dead, according to authorities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 12, authorities responded to a crash on I-26. The Driver was taken to Trident Medical Center where they passed away, according to a police report. A 2007 Volkswagen 2-door sedan was traveling east when it ran off the road and hit a trailer,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD gifts Oakbrook Illinois PD therapy dog named 'Bandit'

During a ceremony, Pfc. Robert Hobart presented members of the Oakbrook Illinois Police Department with a therapy dog named Bandit. Pfc. Hobart connected with the police department through mutual friends. Officers from Oakbrook traveled to North Charleston to pick up their newest member. Pfc. Hobart connected Oakbrook Illinois PD with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com

AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program

We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
HOLLYWOOD, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy