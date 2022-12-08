ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy send Kévin Cabral to Colorado for $1 million in allocation money

By Kevin Baxter
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The Galaxy on Thursday sent winger Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $1 million in allocation money over during the next two seasons, freeing up a designated-player spot heading into the winter transfer period.

The allocation money — $600,000 to be paid in 2023 and the rest in 2024 — will offset the $1-million fine the team was assessed by MLS when the league determined the Galaxy had violated salary budget and roster guidelines in the signing of Argentine World Cup player Cristian Pavón in 2019.

Cabral, 23, who played in Paris Saint-Germain’s famed academy system, was one of coach Greg Vanney’s first acquisitions in 2021. And though Vanney continued to champion Cabral, he never matured into the player the Galaxy thought he could be.

Cabral, who is signed through 2026, was paid $1.65 million last season.

“We’d like to thank Kévin for his contributions to the Galaxy the past two seasons. We wish him all the best as he continues to build his career with the Colorado Rapids,” Vanney said in a statement.

Cabral scored eight goals and had five assists in 65 games and 50 starts in all competition for the Galaxy.

Prior to joining the team, Cabral played for Ligue 2 side Valenciennes FC, for whom he had 13 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances. The Galaxy will receive a percentage of the transfer fee if Cabral is sold outside of the league.

