Midland, TX

MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead.

According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

