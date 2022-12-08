Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today stays sunny as Thursday rainfall looms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Tuesday kicks off chilly with afternoon sunshine ahead. Be on the lookout for rain to return by Wednesday night. Clouds rapidly increase tomorrow with late showers possible ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Rain is extremely likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with local amounts...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a cold start to the morning Tuesday, but sunshine is expected throughout the afternoon. Rain comes in by Wednesday night. Clear skies tonight and temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Low 50s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies are expected Wednesday...
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
WIS-TV
Columbia fire crews have cleared area of natural gas line cut in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is reporting that the area where a natural gas line was cut is now safe to travel through. Officials said the cut happened where Spears Creek Church Road meets Liberty Ridge Drive. Fire crews arrived during the afternoon of Monday, December 12...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals - Holiday lights on the river
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now until the end of the year, you are invited to take part in the magic of the Saluda Shoals: Holiday lights on the river. This is the 16th annual Holiday lights on the river, the event will have more than two miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
WIS-TV
Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
WIS-TV
Video: Surveillance footage of truck crashing into Irmo auto body repair shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS TV has been provided video surveillance footage of when a truck crashed into Minnie’s Auto Repair Shop at St. Andrews and Bush River Road. The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
WIS-TV
North Central High School dedication scheduled for 2023, rebuilt after tornado
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The dedication and open house for a newly built high school is set for early 2023. The North Central High School will open to an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. A dedication ceremony and open house are scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WIS-TV
Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
WIS-TV
Food Market in Summerton
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
Eastover residents concerned about water quality of brown water
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We’re on your side tonight with details on a water issue in the Town of Eastover. Residents contacted News 19 about discolored water two days after the town restored water service after a brief outage. “This is the water out of the faucet when you’re...
US-521 bridge in Camden shifts thousands of drivers with bridge replacement
CAMDEN, S.C. — New traffic pattern signs flash on US-521 heading in and out of Camden as South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues its bridge replacement project. The new pattern shifts over 16,000 daily drivers to the newly opened bridge…. Residents like Henry Blackwell-Rodriguez III drives in the...
abccolumbia.com
USPS announces holiday service schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports another Earthquake in Elgin
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Did you feel the rumble?. According to SC EMD, the USGS reports a magnitude 1.72 earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin at 7:48pm Friday. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in the region.
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
Comments / 0