Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today stays sunny as Thursday rainfall looms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Tuesday kicks off chilly with afternoon sunshine ahead. Be on the lookout for rain to return by Wednesday night. Clouds rapidly increase tomorrow with late showers possible ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Rain is extremely likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with local amounts...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly tonight, rain moves in Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a cold start to the morning Tuesday, but sunshine is expected throughout the afternoon. Rain comes in by Wednesday night. Clear skies tonight and temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Low 50s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Cloudy skies are expected Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Saluda Shoals - Holiday lights on the river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now until the end of the year, you are invited to take part in the magic of the Saluda Shoals: Holiday lights on the river. This is the 16th annual Holiday lights on the river, the event will have more than two miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.
SALUDA, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District reported a truck directly drove into a Seven Oaks area auto repair shop in Irmo, possibly destroying the establishment. Officials said the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, December 12. A black Ford F-150 was driven at a high speed, going to the left of the road.
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Mobile food market opens in Summerton: ‘This is a godsend’

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) — A weekly resource combatting food insecurities landed in Summerton on Sunday. Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store held a grand opening for its second mobile market which plans to operate on 3 Main St. in Summerton every Thursday. The opening comes 11 days after Uncle Willie’s...
SUMMERTON, SC
WIS-TV

Food Market in Summerton

SUMMERTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

USPS announces holiday service schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS reports another Earthquake in Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Did you feel the rumble?. According to SC EMD, the USGS reports a magnitude 1.72 earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin at 7:48pm Friday. This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes in the region.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
SUMTER, SC

