Schenectady man accused of benefit theft in Washington County, sheriff says

FORT EDWARD – A Schenectady man has been arrested, accused of obtaining benefits in Washington County he wasn’t entitled to, sheriff’s officials there said Thursday.

David L. Arredondo, 38, of Schenectady, was charged Thursday with one count of third-degree grand larceny, officials said.

An investigation determined Arredondo failed to report unemployment benefits as income when applying for and being on temporary assistance, leading him to receive more than $3,000 in benefits he wasn’t eligible to receive, officials said.

Arredondo was arraigned and released to return to court later.

