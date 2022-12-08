ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Schenectady man accused of benefit theft in Washington County, sheriff says

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBBVm_0jcFpfqT00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

FORT EDWARD – A Schenectady man has been arrested, accused of obtaining benefits in Washington County he wasn’t entitled to, sheriff’s officials there said Thursday.

David L. Arredondo, 38, of Schenectady, was charged Thursday with one count of third-degree grand larceny, officials said.

An investigation determined Arredondo failed to report unemployment benefits as income when applying for and being on temporary assistance, leading him to receive more than $3,000 in benefits he wasn’t eligible to receive, officials said.

Arredondo was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man

David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police investigating Halfmoon assault

The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center

A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic – not the crosswalk – say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Police investigate shots fired in Albany

Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
COEYMANS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
279
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy