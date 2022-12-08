Read full article on original website
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Pickett’s status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for Pittsburgh’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was injured late in the first quarter of a loss to Baltimore. Coach Mike Tomlin says Pickett’s availability will depend on whether he will be cleared to practice during the week. Tomlin added he has no issue with the NFL’s concussion protocol after Pickett was initially cleared to return after getting hit by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Tomlin says he has faith in the medical personnel designated with evaluating concussions and leans on their expertise.
Giants-Washington rivalry adds its next chapter with playoff fates in balance
If the Giants played their home games in Gotham City, then the Eagles would almost certainly be the consensus Joker, the archest of their arch-enemies, especially in a year when the Eagles are soaring. The Cowboys would probably check in as the Penguin: always a potential thorn in the side, not quite as menacing as the Joker. The Commanders? For many fans, they’re the Riddler: still a nemesis, still a contemptible foe, but a step or two behind the others in the pecking order of odium. There is one notable fan who didn’t see it that way. “I don’t think there’s any question,...
McVay: Rams WR Kupp probably out for rest of season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle. Coach Sean McVay left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return, but says it will almost certainly take too long for Kupp to get back into form before the season ends. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams, who have four games remaining. McVay says there’s still a chance Aaron Donald can return from his own high ankle sprain for a late-season appearance or two.
Henry’s position coach targets top job with Titans’ help
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry absolutely believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request: hoping Dews stays as his coach as long as possible. Dews is the assistant coach the Tennessee Titans sent with pro scouting director Brian Gardner to Atlanta in May. That was the NFL’s first session of a program designed to boost minority candidates for head coaching and general manager jobs by getting them in the same room with owners. There is no manual on how to be hired as a head coach. Dews says it was an unbelievable experience that hopefully helps him toward his eventual goal of being a head coach.
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve by the Browns. He’s the fourth linebacker lost for the season because of injury, joining middle linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki. A second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 70 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games. He recently missed two games with a knee injury.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference. The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain. Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
Arizona Cardinals’ woes continue as Kyler Murray hurt in 27-13 loss to New England Patriots
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, who suffered a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field in the first quarter. On the third play of the game, Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury, going...
Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. A total of 100 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility.
