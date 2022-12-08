Read full article on original website
Creating a Monster
Naoya Inoue will put his Ring Magazine, WBA, WBC and IBF bantamweight titles on the line against WBO beltholder Paul Butler in a bid to become the undisputed champion of the 118-pound division on Tuesday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs), who is currently No....
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Emanuel Navarrete to face Liam Wilson for vacant junior lightweight belt after Oscar Valdez withdraws
Emanuel Navarrete will face Liam Wilson for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on February 3 after Oscar Valdez withdrew with an undisclosed injury. The fight will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The news, first reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, was confirmed Tuesday by a...
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Adrien Broner to face Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime in February
(Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime) The self-described “Can Man” will face Ivan Redkach in Atlanta, Georgia, in his debut on the newly created BLK Prime platform, it was formally announced Saturday afternoon. The announcement took place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, site of Terence Crawford’s successful defense of the WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan.
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez lands on Feb. 3 in Arizona
Looks like the all-Mexico world title clash between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez has a date. Navarrete and Valdez will square off on February 3 on an ESPN platform, a source confirmed to The Ring Friday afternoon. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger and Boxingscene’s Jake Donovan put out the story first.
