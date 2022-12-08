ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Drops First Look at Steamy Swimsuit Magazine Cover Shoot

By Marisa Losciale
 4 days ago
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hilary Duff just gave fans something to talk about–how great she looks on the cover of Australian Women's Health Magazine!

The 35-year-old actress took to social media to share a sneak preview of her upcoming magazine cover and some words of gratitude for all those that helped make the photo shoot happen.

In the first photo, Duff rocked a deep blue one-piece swimsuit with a U-shape neckline and deep zipper for a vintage sporty-chic vibe. She casually sipped a glass bottle of water in the second snap before making a kissy face for the third. The fourth photo, a shot of the How I Met Your Father actress's profile, showed off her effortlessly cool attitude while she accessorized with oversized white Stella McCartney sunglasses and retro gold jewelry.

"Oh Australia how I miss you! They let me keep the suit because I liked it. Now I can’t find it. Thank you to all the people who made this day as breezy as it could be 🫶🏻," the mother of three reflected in the caption before tagging the magazine, stylists, and photographers responsible for the shoot.

For those interested in stealing the look, the swimsuit–which retails for $585–is the Chrono one-piece swimsuit by ERES, a distinct swimwear, and lingerie brand, and it's available in four different colors: Mediterranee blue, Cactus green, a corally-red called Brugnon and a classic black.

According to the designer's website, this particular style of suit was inspired by the ERES archive, and it's just as functional as it is fashionable. Its iconic silhouette provides a sophisticated look, while the under-bust seam provides support and comfort.

From the looks of it, fans and friends can't wait to get their hands on a copy of the issue when it's out.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Halloween Ends star Kyle Richards hyped up the former Lizzie McGuire star with her comment, "Looking gorgeous and fit!"

Former Sopranos star Jamie Lynn Sigler left a few heart-eye emojis, as did fellow actress Jessica Carlson.

According to an Instagram post shared by the magazine, the January issue will offer an inside perspective on Duff's journey to "getting strong" after battling a year-long eating disorder when she was 17.

David Robles
4d ago

I remember back in elementary I used to have a crush on Lizzie McGuire should I say Hilary Duff man time flew by she aged beautifully

