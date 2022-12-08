Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

Read full article on original website
Woman arrested twice Saturday
A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
Confrontation with gun prompts arrest
Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
West Monroe man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder. According to police, Reeder advised them that he […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds. Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, United States Attorney General announced the sentencing of a Monroe man for his role in trafficking narcotics in the Monroe, La, area. According to a release, 46-year-old Oterrance Jackson of Monroe, La., was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, around 4:10 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Walmart located on Glenwood Drive in reference to shoplifting. Once officers arrived, they made contact with an employee. According to the police, the employee stated that they observed 40-year-old Michael Mapp selecting items from a shelve in […]
Car search outside Monroe bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son
The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
3 La. suspects arrested after theft investigation
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. Around 12:40...
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
