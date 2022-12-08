ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Father of student missing in France: ‘It doesn’t add up’

(NewsNation) — Friends and loved ones have been rallying around Kenny DeLand Jr., the missing 22 year-old senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, who had been studying abroad at a university in southeastern France. His father, Kenneth DeLand Sr. and his stepmother, Jennifer DeLand, joined...
ROCHESTER, NY
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Q 105.7

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Loudwire

Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Messi and Alvarez star to book place in final

Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup,...
InsideHook

A Look Inside the Papua New Guinea Eco-Resort Where Mick Jagger Stays

Mick Jagger may be the frontman of the iconic band the Rolling Stones, but he is also a Chief of The Korowai Tribe in Papua New Guinea. The rockstar has been visiting the Pacific island nation since the 1970s and forged a close bond with the Korowai tribespeople. But Jagger does not spend all his time in Papua New Guinea with the Korowai people.
The Independent

The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84

Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy