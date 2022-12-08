Read full article on original website
Motley Crue and Def Leppard add American dates to their 2023 World Tour
With The Stadium Tour newly acknowledged as the eighth biggest tour of 2022, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announce a new batch of US shows for 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
Father of student missing in France: ‘It doesn’t add up’
(NewsNation) — Friends and loved ones have been rallying around Kenny DeLand Jr., the missing 22 year-old senior at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, who had been studying abroad at a university in southeastern France. His father, Kenneth DeLand Sr. and his stepmother, Jennifer DeLand, joined...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: World Cup 2022 semi-final – live reaction
Minute-by-minute report: Argentina will play either France or Morocco in Sunday’s final after a Lionel Messi masterclass blew Croatia away. Scott Murray was watching.
The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie—two acclaimed Pacific Northwest bands fronted by songwriter and performer Ben Gibbard—have announced a co-headlining tour for 2023. Gibbard will pull double duty with the tour, which will celebrate two major albums from the groups that dropped 20 years ago in...
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'. Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before. “Due to extraordinarily high demands...
According to DATA, Mötley Crüe were rock's biggest success story in 2022
The success of Mötley Crüe's huge stadium tour has seen them crowned rock music's Artist Of The Year in a new, data-driven report
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Messi and Alvarez star to book place in final
Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup,...
Pantera's Rex Brown: "Slayer was the band we were always scared of"
Pantera bassist Rex Brown recalls band's Reinventing the Steel tour and how daunting it was to have to play after Slayer
A Look Inside the Papua New Guinea Eco-Resort Where Mick Jagger Stays
Mick Jagger may be the frontman of the iconic band the Rolling Stones, but he is also a Chief of The Korowai Tribe in Papua New Guinea. The rockstar has been visiting the Pacific island nation since the 1970s and forged a close bond with the Korowai tribespeople. But Jagger does not spend all his time in Papua New Guinea with the Korowai people.
The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84
Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...
