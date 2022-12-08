‘Edo Bride’ Eseosa: Porsha Williams Shares Video From Her Nigerian Native Law & Custom

After already sharing extravagant photos from her Nigerian native law & custom, Porsha Eseosa Guobadia has some stunning video footage to share.

As previously reported the #RHOA alum wed Simon Guobadia over Thanksgiving weekend during two elaborate and extravagant ceremonies.

She had a traditional wedding at Atlanta’s Peachtree Methodist church that was officiated by Rev. Dr. Jimmy Horton and Pastor Joshua…

before going on to have an extravagant reception at the St. Regis Hotel that featured a 10-tier wedding cake that Porsha and Simon needed a knife to slice. It also featured four of Porsha’s seven wedding dresses.

Speaking of the multiple dresses, the other three gowns were worn during Porsha’s first wedding, a ceremony to honor the traditions of her husband’s hometown of Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.

Porsha Williams Shares Nigerian Native Law & Custom Footage

Already giving fans a glimpse at the Nigerian native law and custom that took place at the Four Seasons Atlanta in front of 250 guests…

Porsha’s released footage of herself becoming an “Edo Bride” while wearing looks from Coutoure By Tabik and La’ Kimmy.

The footage also features her bridesmaids including her sister Lauren Williams, Shamea Morton, Yandy Smith, as well as her daughter Pilar Jhena.

“The Kingdom of Benin 🙌🏾,” Porsha captioned the Bricks Group Media Films video. “I married my King on this day 11/25/22 👑❤️ Honoring my husbands culture & my 44% was my top priority! He loved every minute.! #PorshaGuobadia Eseosa #EdoBride

Stunning!

We’re almost certain that Porsha’s not quite finished flaunting her (multiple) wedding looks.

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams’ Nigerian native law and custom footage???

See even more from the wedding below.

