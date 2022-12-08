ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

‘Edo Bride’ Eseosa: Porsha Williams Shares Video From Her Nigerian Native Law & Custom

By Danielle Canada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqquY_0jcFmakr00

After already sharing extravagant photos from her Nigerian native law & custom, Porsha Eseosa Guobadia has some stunning video footage to share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NMI8_0jcFmakr00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As previously reported the #RHOA alum wed Simon Guobadia over Thanksgiving weekend during two elaborate and extravagant ceremonies.

She had a traditional wedding at Atlanta’s Peachtree Methodist church that was officiated by Rev. Dr. Jimmy Horton and Pastor Joshua…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

before going on to have an extravagant reception at the St. Regis Hotel that featured a 10-tier wedding cake that Porsha and Simon needed a knife to slice. It also featured four of Porsha’s seven wedding dresses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Speaking of the multiple dresses, the other three gowns were worn during Porsha’s first wedding, a ceremony to honor the traditions of her husband’s hometown of Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.

Porsha Williams Shares Nigerian Native Law & Custom Footage

Already giving fans a glimpse at the Nigerian native law and custom that took place at the Four Seasons Atlanta in front of 250 guests…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Porsha’s released footage of herself becoming an “Edo Bride” while wearing looks from Coutoure By Tabik and La’ Kimmy.

The footage also features her bridesmaids including her sister Lauren Williams, Shamea Morton, Yandy Smith, as well as her daughter Pilar Jhena.

“The Kingdom of Benin 🙌🏾,” Porsha captioned the Bricks Group Media Films video. “I married my King on this day 11/25/22 👑❤️ Honoring my husbands culture & my 44% was my top priority! He loved every minute.! #PorshaGuobadia Eseosa #EdoBride

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Stunning!

We’re almost certain that Porsha’s not quite finished flaunting her (multiple) wedding looks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams’ Nigerian native law and custom footage???

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

See even more from the wedding below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Porsha Guobadia (@porsha4real)

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and “OG” NeNe Leakes have a complicated history. They butted heads from the beginning. In 2020, NeNe’s jealousy exploded in an Instagram Live rant directed at an unnamed RHOA co-star. In the video, NeNe stated, “I think my not having a show is due to certain people not […] The post NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
People

Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!    Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
People

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
TheDailyBeast

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Marries Again

Bravolebrity Porsha Williams, 41, has married Nigerian-born businessman, Simon Guobadia, 57, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. People magazine reported that the pair would host another ceremony Saturday in front of 350 guests including former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. “It’s our last marriage, OK? We belong together. That is it,” Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinley, said. “It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often.” Williams has a three-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, with McKinley, while Guobadia has five kids—Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena—from previous marriages.Read it at People
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy