Intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway and Lewiston Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway due to paving.

Traffic controllers say that the lane closures will be from Washington Road to Laurel Drive starting Thursday, December 8th to Friday, December 16th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

According to traffic engineers, there will be single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car in various locations throughout the project.

Drivers also should be aware of a temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road starting Monday, December 12th until Friday, December 16th from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

Traffic controllers say this lane closure will be the right, southbound lane of Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the eastbound I-20 off ramp.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

