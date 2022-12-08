ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

click orlando

Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Coast Boat Parade sets record for participation

As Christmas traditions and holiday lights ramp up across the globe, the city of Palm Coast is known as the home of Florida's largest community boat parade. Sarah Ulis has been chair of the Palm Coast Holiday boat parade for the last seven years. She is an expert at spreading...
PALM COAST, FL
orangeobserver.com

Windermere Boat Parade canceled

The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
WINDERMERE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November

Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway

OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

Crash closes part of US 17-92 in both directions in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure was from 6th Street to 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

