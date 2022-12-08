Read full article on original website
Related
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
click orlando
Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
mynews13.com
Palm Coast Boat Parade sets record for participation
As Christmas traditions and holiday lights ramp up across the globe, the city of Palm Coast is known as the home of Florida's largest community boat parade. Sarah Ulis has been chair of the Palm Coast Holiday boat parade for the last seven years. She is an expert at spreading...
fox35orlando.com
Residents of homes damaged by Hurricane Nicole worried about strong storm
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's been exactly one month since Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes in Volusia County and the storm in the Northern Atlantic this weekend is worrying homeowners along the coast. A strong storm in the Northern Atlantic is creating larger waves along the Florida coast this weekend, which...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Boat Parade canceled
The Windermere Boat Parade has been canceled because of high water levels on Lake Butler and the Butler Chain of Lakes. Organizers were hoping water levels would recede in time for the annual holiday event, but the water still is too high to safely hold the parade. The event was...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November
Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
click orlando
Conway Elementary evacuation lifted after receiving threat, school official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Conway Elementary School in Orlando was evacuated over what an Orange County schools official said was a “threat called into the school.’”. Lorena Arias, assistant director with media relations, said all of the students and staff are safe at the school located at 4100 Lake Margaret Drive.
click orlando
Woman solicited money for fake funeral near I-95 in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman with two children was arrested along Interstate 95 in Flagler County after soliciting money for a fake funeral over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Elena Firu, 37, was seen with two boys near Palm...
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
click orlando
Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway
OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
click orlando
Crash closes part of US 17-92 in both directions in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure was from 6th Street to 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 12, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. In Court: It’s trial week in felony...
click orlando
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
click orlando
19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road...
Car hauler on fire causes roadblock on I-95
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A car hauler on fire is causing “significant roadblock” on Interstate 95 as firefighters respond to the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened sometime after 8 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile marker 195 near Rockledge. The hauler fire was not...
More than a dozen people displaced after fire at Orlando apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a dozen residents were displaced Sunday morning after a fire spread through an Orlando apartment building. The Orlando Fire Department responded to a call at the Avalon Condominium on the 4400 block of South Semoran Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Seminole County schools working to ensure 1,500 students have happy holidays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers with Seminole County Public Schools began filling student wish lists on Monday, which was the last day to drop off donations for the Giving Tree program. “We have banded together with the community partners, as well as our social work division, and we are...
click orlando
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
Comments / 1