Tooele, UT

Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
 4 days ago

UPDATE:

TOOELE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The suspect has been taken into custody around 4:15 p.m. Law enforcement is clearing the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shots reportedly fired in Tooele home, shelter-in-place order sent out

TOOELE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A man reportedly fired more than 20 shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.

Cpl. Colbey Bentley told ABC4 that SWAT is currently at the scene, and officers have not fired any rounds.

Reverse 911 calls have been sent to neighboring areas advising residents to take shelter in their basements.

Police are unable to confirm if anyone else is in the house at the moment.

Four agencies have responded to the scene: Tooele Police, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Grantsville Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

ABC4

