Baton Rouge, LA

adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues

The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Krewes react to shortened Mardi Gras routes

As the Crescent City prepares for its biggest celebration after the holidays, Carnival krewes and businesses are having to brace themselves for the effects of parade routes shortening for the second year in a row. Short staffing in the New Orleans Police Department, which came about due to the COVID-19...
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA

