adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
WWL-TV
A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all
A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
theadvocate.com
Tornadoes, heavy rains expected in Baton Rouge as cold front approaches, then stalls
Weather forecasters issued a tornado watch for portions of northern and western Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon as a strong cold front advanced toward the state from Texas. Conditions were expected worsen in the rest of Louisiana overnight, and heavy rains Wednesday could add to the trouble. The immediate threat Tuesday...
theadvocate.com
Bellwether Plaquemines lawsuit against oil, gas companies again returned to state court
Five major oil and gas companies have again been blocked in their efforts to keep a potentially consequential, nearly 10-year-old natural resource damages lawsuit filed against them by Plaquemines Parish from being heard in a state court in the parish. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of...
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is low this year, but nowhere near its record
Oh, sure, the Mississippi River has been low this fall, low enough to expose some long-sunken boats — and even the fossilized jaw of the American lion that's been extinct for 11,000 years. But it's not a record low — not even close. On Thursday, the river stage...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
NOLA.com
Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues
The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
theadvocate.com
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
Loyola Maroon
Krewes react to shortened Mardi Gras routes
As the Crescent City prepares for its biggest celebration after the holidays, Carnival krewes and businesses are having to brace themselves for the effects of parade routes shortening for the second year in a row. Short staffing in the New Orleans Police Department, which came about due to the COVID-19...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
