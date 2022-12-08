Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Seasonal Light Experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens kicks off next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a brand new immersive lightshow experience to enjoy at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater starting next week. The Seasonal Light Experience takes over the garden's amphitheater on Dec. 19, wowing audiences with cutting-edge projection mapping and laser technologies. Images are projected on every...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Parents speak out on bullying concerns at Wyoming Public Schools
WYOMING, Mich. — Monday night, concerned parents spoke out at a school board meeting in Kent County about bullying. A Wyoming mom says it's been more than a month since her son was attacked after school, and she says she's still not seeing change from the district in addressing what she calls a larger bullying problem.
Students with severe disabilities get creative to surprise Teacher of the Week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week serves a very small but unique portion of students in Kent County. Jessie Rodgers teaches for the Lincoln Developmental Center, which serves students who have severe disabilities. This didn’t stop school staff from getting the students involved and going all out for this surprise.
Grand Rapids and Wyoming named among hottest real estate markets
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Metro area has consistently been one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, and a new report from USA Today shows that isn't expected to change anytime soon. Using data from Realtor.com, USA Today determines the 10 hottest real estate...
Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country
GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards. Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention. The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the...
The Right Place sees positive future for West Michigan at annual economic outlook presentation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday morning, The Right Place GR gave its annual economic outlook, including its first ever state of the region report. "Given everything we've gone through over the last two years, Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well," says Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The Right Place.
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
Grand Rapids to clear snow from 170+ miles of sidewalks in ongoing pilot program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will continue clearing snow from certain sidewalks this winter as part of an ongoing pilot program adding about 60 miles of coverage along major streets. The Sidewalk Snow Support pilot program began in December 2020 after a noticeable increase in...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
These four West Michigan counties received grants to improve parks, trails
MICHIGAN, USA — Fourteen Michigan communities will see upgrades to parks and trails thanks to more than $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state funding will be going to 14 communities. Four parks in West Michigan received grants, including Kent, Allegan, Newaygo and Berrien...
Need for food and gifts increases by 25 percent at Salvation Army in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Kent County is seeing more than a 20 percent increase in requests for food and gifts this holiday season. It comes as the agency is seeing a decrease in donations. About 18,000 families are asking The Salvation Army for help this...
Kids in Kent County got to 'Shop with a Sheriff' for the holidays
KENT COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of Kent County kids got to go on a very special shopping trip Sunday morning. Children were paired with deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for the annual 'Shop with a Sheriff' event. For about 30 years, the event has been a...
Muskegon Co. man wins $399,391 in Fantasy 5 jackpot
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shocked last month when he won a $399,391 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery by playing Fantasy 5. The 63-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers in the Fantasy 5 game on Nov. 18, taking home the nearly $400,000 jackpot.
Here's Why: 'Sand Hoodoos' Form In West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — Picture this: you're walking along the beach and came prepared for a cold and brisk walk at the West Michigan lakeshore during the winter months. You were ready for the wind, but what you see in the sand, you have never seen before. Towers of sand,...
'Picchu' the penguin recovering after swallowing dime thrown into habitat at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Picchu the penguin is recovering from surgery Friday after vets found a dime in their stomach. John Ball Zoo says they discovered a small metal object during a routine exam. Using endoscopy equipment, the veterinary team was able to remove it and discover it was a dime.
GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants
NEW YORK — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0