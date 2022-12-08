Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
WCNC
Drop off new unwrapped toys for the Magical Toy Drive at any Original Mattress Factory location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Original Mattress Factory have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive.
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.
Sign falls onto I-77, causes major backups near Carowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
Holy Angels providing needed care in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — It’s a well-known landmark in Belmont, North Carolina on Wilkinson Boulevard -- the Holy Angels sign. You may have seen the sign but you’re not sure about the name Holy Angels. It all starts with the Sisters of Mercy. The dedicated group has always...
1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is resuming some non-stop flights out of Charlotte Douglas in the new year. The airline said it will once again take passengers directly from Charlotte to Paris to Frankfurt, Germany. The Paris route last operated in the summer of 2019 and the Frankfurt leg...
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
WCNC
Good etiquette during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. Often times attending parties or going to someone house for dinner can be trouble if the patrons don’t exhibit good etiquette and behavior. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach Beatrice Moise. The holidays can be stressful, so many people need to know the rules as they enter establishments and people homes during the holidays. "You will be surprise that most people want to know the rules and welcome a guideline of what is expected" says Moise.
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.
Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area. The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children...
WCNC
'Michael was a precious spirit' | Family shares memories of man who was hit and killed in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys in the case of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer criminally charged with killing a man in 2017 unexpectedly rested their case Monday. Both the prosecution and defense decided to not call any more witnesses for testimony Monday despite a plan that originally called for...
WCNC
Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
Charlotte City Council approves new CATS mobile video system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to approve a new video security system for CATS. The decision comes after security concerns...
WCNC
