Pineville, NC

WCNC

Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sign falls onto I-77, causes major backups near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holy Angels providing needed care in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — It’s a well-known landmark in Belmont, North Carolina on Wilkinson Boulevard -- the Holy Angels sign. You may have seen the sign but you’re not sure about the name Holy Angels. It all starts with the Sisters of Mercy. The dedicated group has always...
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Good etiquette during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. Often times attending parties or going to someone house for dinner can be trouble if the patrons don’t exhibit good etiquette and behavior. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach Beatrice Moise. The holidays can be stressful, so many people need to know the rules as they enter establishments and people homes during the holidays. "You will be surprise that most people want to know the rules and welcome a guideline of what is expected" says Moise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte City Council approves new CATS mobile video system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to approve a new video security system for CATS. The decision comes after security concerns...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

