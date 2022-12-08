ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Baby Dies of Gunshot Wounds in Southwest Washington Murder-Suicide

A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Head Football Coach Raises Kangaroos

At first glance, Mike and Deirdre Phelps’ small Kelso farmstead looks just like any other with chickens, ducks, goats and a few dogs wandering around. That is, until you see a couple of kangaroos bouncing about. “We know it’s a little unique,” Mike Phelps said. The Phelps...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy