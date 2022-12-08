ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 74

Love Jones
5d ago

There was nothing accidental about putting a 3yr old in the tub and leaving him alone after giving him medicine known to cause drowsiness. It makes absolutely no sense.

Reply
48
BROKE WOKE JOKE
4d ago

it's not an accident when you don't check on a 3 yr old for 90 min. I have a 5 yr old grandson that we have a lot and if I haven't heard from him in 2 or 3 min I go looking, I don't wait for 90 min that's obsurd

Reply(1)
32
373 3730
4d ago

She was allowed to attend the funeral?🤔After being charged with killing this person? I know it was her biological child but the moment the child died and she was charged, she shoulda been treated like the criminal she is

Reply(9)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County

MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her West Union home, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Arrica Heflin was last seen around noon on Dec. 11. The teen is 5′3″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has red hair and blue...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy