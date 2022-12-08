ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, GA

valdostatoday.com

Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany

Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns

The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy

VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in southwest Georgia hours after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. He told WALB-TV the child’s father jumped in and tried to […]
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
ALBANY, GA

