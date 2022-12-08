Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Man arrested for drugs tried to flee Valdosta police on bicycle
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Barney resident was arrested for drug related charges after trying to flee from Valdosta officers on a bicycle. Jones, Saveon D, African American male, age 39, resident of Barney, Georgia. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 12:18 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department...
WALB 10
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
WCTV
Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham. It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody. Wayne Davis doesn’t remember...
wfxl.com
Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
WCTV
Update: No criminal charges in fatal Appleyard Drive crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after a man was hit by a car and later died near Lively Technical College, no criminal charges are expected. The Tallahassee Police Department released an update Monday, indicating that investigators and the State Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to “substantiate a criminal charge in this case.”
WALB 10
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville community is pouring their support into a deputy that was shot last Friday. Sgt. Frankie Rollins is home recovering now after surviving being shot in the face twice and once in his back. Terry Donnell Sloan who was captured after a lengthy manhunt currently...
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto suspect. The entering autos happened in the Hall Road area. The sheriff’s office said anyone with information is asked to call (229) 225-3315.
WALB 10
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
WCTV
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/08/22: School Shooting Hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In schools across Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia there have been multiple cases of what authorities call “swatting,” calling police with an active shooter warning that turns out to be a hoax. In the past several weeks there have been a dozen such hoaxes...
wfxl.com
WCTV
Man recovering after weekend shooting in Frenchtown neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was recovering after he was shot Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Dover Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found the man with injuries, TPD said on Monday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WALB 10
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
valdostatoday.com
Shoplifting arrest made at Valdosta Best Buy
VALDOSTA – A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting from a Best Buy store after a brief struggle with Valdosta Police officers. Arrested: Diquone Sears, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 3:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Best Buy,...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
