INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was in the hospital and a second was being held by investigators after a stabbing Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person stabbed in the area of South Meridian Street and Jackson Place. That’s just south of Georgia Street, across from Tiki Bob’s and a Homewood Suites hotel.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO