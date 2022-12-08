Read full article on original website
Fourth graders design ‘Gingerbread Town of Fortville’ interactive STEM project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fortville Elementary School fourth graders are getting into the holiday spirit with a staple Christmas treat to learn about their community. The 5th annual “Gingerbread Town of Fortville” is a global STEM project, and it’s a replica of the town that the students create out of gingerbread cracks, candy, icing, props, and other treats.
National Bank of Indianapolis invests in local community, supports Toys for Tots
The National Bank of Indianapolis is deeply invested in the local community. Last year, they were able to collect more than 2,000 toys for Toys for Tots during the holidays, and now they’re back on the same mission. Ann Merkel, senior vice president and Chief Market Development Officer, joined...
Protestors push back on library board, advocate for interim CEO permanent appointment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protesters say they aren’t finished yet days after the newly selected CEO of the Central library in downtown Indianapolis decided not to take the job. An extensive search may begin again. Community members say they believe the obvious choice is already here. A new Indiana...
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
Storytelling workshop to celebrate black stories in the Circle City￼
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is power in storytelling, and two local organizations have collaborated to help others share their personal experiences with others. The Circle City Storytellers and MELI showroom are wrapping up the year and is hosting its ‘Final Feast’ workshop. The Circle City Storytellers are...
Carmel firefighter shares tips for displaying holiday lights safely
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel firefighter is making sure your holiday light displays are safe. Tim Griffin says when it comes to making sure your displays are as safe as possible, it all begins before the lights go up. Griffin says it’s important to make sure you’re checking...
Wendy’s gives Indiana residents hearty start to their day with Hoosier Biscuit Bowl
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Indiana Grown: Bee Great Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner, David Mullins of Bee Great Market. Bee Great Market is a honey farm located in Churubusco, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full...
Community Health Network reinstates mandatory mask policy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network will require all caregivers, patients, and visitors to wear a mask at all of their cites in central Indiana, the hospital network announced Monday. “We are seeing more COVID, flu, and RSV patients in our hospitals. They are filling up with respiratory patients,...
Ascension St. Vincent dietitian shares recipes for heart-healthy holiday cooking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is stuffed with wonderful food, but for people following a heart-healthy diet, it can be hard to find recipes that are both delicious and health-conscious. Adriane Geesaman, a registered dietitian with the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to...
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases gift of fragrance ideas, custom candles
A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing. Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her business, gift sets, upcoming...
Purdue announces Ryan Walters as new football coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University has announced its new head football coach. Ryan Walters will be the team’s next head coach. Walters, 36, was most recently the defensive coordinator for the University of Illinois for the 2021-22 seasons. Prior to that, he spent 2015-20 with the...
Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
What’s new at Indianapolis Zoo?
Representing the incredible Indianapolis Zoo, Alie Pflum joined us with Patty Spitler Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the 54th Anniversary of the Zoo Lighting, how it entertains visitors, how long it will last and how it affects the critters!. She also explained some of the new conservation initiatives...
IMPD: Downtown stabbing leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was in the hospital and a second was being held by investigators after a stabbing Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person stabbed in the area of South Meridian Street and Jackson Place. That’s just south of Georgia Street, across from Tiki Bob’s and a Homewood Suites hotel.
3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
Gloomy once again tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy conditions stay locked in place for tonight and much of Sunday, but eventually, we see changes in the forecast. TONIGHT: Another cloudy night ahead of us in central Indiana with some fog. There is the isolated chance of a few light sprinkles early. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Fashion, lifestyle blogger Beth Chappo showcases dishes from new cookbook
Author and popular fashion blogger, Beth Chappo, just released her second cookbook, “The Village Cookbook.”. Chappo is a Zionsville resident and award-winning lifestyle blogger who curated the colorful 270-page cookbook packed with nearly 100 delicious recipes from women in her own village. Chappo has an eye for colorful design...
