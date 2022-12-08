Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Toys for Tots recipient talks about experience of receiving toys
(ABC 6 News) – All month long, ABC 6 News has been encouraging people to donate a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. But, what is it like to be on the receiving end of things?. ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz spoke to 21-year-old Natalie...
KAAL-TV
Community-wide Toys for Tots drives
(ABC 6 News) – The spirit of giving has become infectious in the Med City community, with many local organizations holding Toys for Tots drives on Saturday. Over at the American Legion’s Post 92, the toy drive ran from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and everyone that brought an unwrapped toy was treated to a free breakfast.
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
KAAL-TV
Space heater, fireplace winter safety reminders
(ABC 6 News) – It’s the time of year when people are plugging in space heaters for some extra warmth but if you’re not careful, that space heater could cost you, and not just financially. The Rochester Fire Department said this is the time of year when...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods to reinforce Ramsey Dam
(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods Corp. announced they will be strengthening the foundation of Ramsey Dam in an effort to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River. Hormel said work on the dam is starting this week and should last about two weeks, depending on...
KAAL-TV
State requests additional time to investigate
(ABC 6 News) – New details in the investigation into an Austin assisted living facility. ABC 6 News learned Friday, that the Minnesota Department of Health is requesting a 30-day extension as it looks into complaints filed against South Grove Lodge. In an ABC 6 News exclusive last month,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
KAAL-TV
First trip sub-zero next week?
It’s possible. The long range is zeroing in on a pattern to yield temperatures well below normal. Next Thursday into the weekend looks to boast some of the coldest. For now we have single digit high temperatures with below zero lows in that timeframe. But the finer details will likely dictate if we can go colder. Wind most likely plays a role with wind chills diving even farther. No doubt we’ll be watching this setup closely.
KAAL-TV
It Gets MUCH Colder…
After the rain and snow wrap up, we will be looking at the potential for temperatures to be sub-zero for the first time since the end of February (at least at Rochester International Airport). Watch for untreated areas after the snow wraps up, as we could see more icy spots on the roads with the cool down coming.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea city council approves tax levy increase
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea city council approved its property tax levy increase Monday evening. The city council approved an increase of 5.75 percent in its property tax levy for next year — the city says this increase is needed to keep up with inflation. “I...
KAAL-TV
Shillingford trial scheduled for May 2023; results of mental evaluation pending
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court has scheduled a May 2023 jury trial for William Isaac Shillingford, after the Kasson resident’s defense filed to argue that he was mentally ill in May of 2022, when he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old John Colbert outside his home. According...
boreal.org
Gas prices drop nationwide, giving Minnesota drivers an early holiday gift
The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $3.29 a gallon with Minnesota drivers looking at $3.12. Wisconsin is even lower at $2.89 a gallon, and data shows that prices are still dropping. A gas station in Hastings, Minnesota is selling gas at $2.47 a gallon, allowing customers...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
