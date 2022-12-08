Read full article on original website
'Bluey's Big Play:' Live show of Disney favorite coming to Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center announced Tuesday that the live production “Bluey’s Big Play”, the stage show will be coming to Roanoke. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
Talk Local to Me: New Podcast Focuses on Area Happenings
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There's a new podcast that focuses on all local events, happenings, and businesses. It's called "Talk Local to Me." Emily went to Grove FM to find out what you can expect to hear if you tune in!
Harvester to host Wood Brothers on March 9
The Wood Brothers have extended their 2023 tour plans with the announcement of 20 additional shows in late winter and spring. The dates will cover a wide range of ground, including a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Thursday, March 9. The local performance will start at...
Lovingston Christmas Parade entry causing controversy on social media, Fire Dept. responds
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department has apologized to the community following the annual Christmas Parade over the weekend. A participant in the Lovingston Christmas Parade has some questioning the entry process on social media. The parade, which was held in downtown Lovingston on Saturday,...
Carilion collecting toys, clothing for hospitalized children this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Spreading joy for the holidays. That is what Carilion's Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Inpatient Unit and Carilion Children's Hospital are trying to do this year. They are teaming up to host a toy and clothing drive for hospitalized children and teens. Carilion’s Child & Adolescent...
Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
A group of Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that they had a great time with the 03038 Girl Scouts this week. "Everyone thinks we love donuts, but we really love Girls Scout cookies," deputies said . Deputies ask that you support the...
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
Averett celebrates Winter Commencement, honors nearly 130 grads
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Connectedness was the central theme for graduates at Averett University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony over the weekend. Ninety graduates participated in Saturday's commencement ceremonies, including those whose degrees were conferred Saturday, as well as those who completed their degrees in August but walked in today’s exercises. Together, the August and December graduates totaled 129.
YMCA of Central Virginia names architect, contractor to complete Downtown YMCA renovations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has selected the architect and general contractor to complete the proposed renovations to the Downtown YMCA. This announcement comes ahead of the transformation of the building into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA. The architectural firm, Dominion Seven, has been selected as...
Averett University remembers recently retired Executive VP following his death
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Averett University is remembering the life of recently retired Charles Somerville Harris following his death last Wednesday. Harris was the Executive Vice President before retirement and served the school in various roles for nearly 20 years. In 2004, Harris joined Averett as the Director of...
Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin County – 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout
SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The Franklin County Eagles beat the Martinsville Bulldogs 68-16 in girls basketball in the 2022 Roy Stanley Basketball Shootout. The annual event honors Roy’s legacy and the impact he made on the local sports community. Roy Stanley spent 30 years as a sportscaster for WDBJ-TV. Roy passed away suddenly due to cancer in 2002. Proceeds benefit Salem Kiwanis supported community organizations and projects.
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
Gospel Community Church shows documentary about early days of war in Ukraine
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the war in Ukraine raging, there are some sharing stories of the resiliency of the people on film. On Monday, Gospel Community Church on Rivermont Avenue showed a documentary about the early days of the war in Ukraine. Pastor of Teaching and Vision, Andrew...
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
43-year-old man with special needs reported missing in Bedford found: Police
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department was looking for a missing man with special needs on Monday afternoon. The department shared an urgent message on Facebook to spread the news. According to police, Charles James Reynolds was missing since Sunday night. Police said he was found unharmed...
Heritage falls short in Class 3 finals to Phoebus, 48-7
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A tremendous year for the Heritage Pioneers football team ended on a down note in Saturday's Class 3 championship at Liberty University. Phoebus completed a perfect 15-0 season for their second straight state title, defeating the Pioneers, 48-7. Heritage (12-3) kept early momentum with a...
Carilion expands neurology services in Franklin Co., aims to address community need
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new neurology clinic is open in Franklin County. Carilion Clinic Neurology – Franklin opened on Sept. 1, marking the first neurology clinic in the area. The new practice, located at 1171 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount, offers access to specialized care for...
