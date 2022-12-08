ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

'Bluey's Big Play:' Live show of Disney favorite coming to Berglund Center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center announced Tuesday that the live production “Bluey’s Big Play”, the stage show will be coming to Roanoke. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Harvester to host Wood Brothers on March 9

The Wood Brothers have extended their 2023 tour plans with the announcement of 20 additional shows in late winter and spring. The dates will cover a wide range of ground, including a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Thursday, March 9. The local performance will start at...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church

Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
SALEM, VA
WSET

A group of Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that they had a great time with the 03038 Girl Scouts this week. "Everyone thinks we love donuts, but we really love Girls Scout cookies," deputies said . Deputies ask that you support the...
WDBJ7.com

Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSET

Averett celebrates Winter Commencement, honors nearly 130 grads

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Connectedness was the central theme for graduates at Averett University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony over the weekend. Ninety graduates participated in Saturday's commencement ceremonies, including those whose degrees were conferred Saturday, as well as those who completed their degrees in August but walked in today’s exercises. Together, the August and December graduates totaled 129.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin County – 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout

SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The Franklin County Eagles beat the Martinsville Bulldogs 68-16 in girls basketball in the 2022 Roy Stanley Basketball Shootout. The annual event honors Roy’s legacy and the impact he made on the local sports community. Roy Stanley spent 30 years as a sportscaster for WDBJ-TV. Roy passed away suddenly due to cancer in 2002. Proceeds benefit Salem Kiwanis supported community organizations and projects.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Moe's closed for good

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Heritage falls short in Class 3 finals to Phoebus, 48-7

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A tremendous year for the Heritage Pioneers football team ended on a down note in Saturday's Class 3 championship at Liberty University. Phoebus completed a perfect 15-0 season for their second straight state title, defeating the Pioneers, 48-7. Heritage (12-3) kept early momentum with a...
HAMPTON, VA

