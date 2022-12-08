Read full article on original website
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
No one hurt in officer-involved shooting following barricaded subject in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department says no one was hurt following an officer-involved shooting incident in the Hill City on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, LPD, along with local, state, and federal partners worked to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders in the city. Around...
17-year-old of Gretna missing, last seen from her home : Deputies
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's input as to the whereabouts of a 17-year-old from Gretna. They are seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. According to police, Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, Virginia community...
19-year-old wanted in connection to August fatal shooting in custody: DPD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in August is now in custody, the Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday. DPD said Marte Wil-shownn Oliver was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Gretna in Pittsylvania County. He was arrested by members of the United...
Body of missing person recovered in the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden: Fire Department
GLASGOW, Va. (WSET) — The body of a missing person has been recovered after a multiple-day search, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), the department along with Virginia Conservation Police were able to recover the body from the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden. "This...
Police investigating after suspicious package found inside of Bedford Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A police presence was reported at the Walmart in Bedford. According to a sergeant with Bedford Police, they are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside the store. A sergeant with Bedford Police confirmed with us that there was a suspicious package found. At...
Drugs, guns, cash, cockfighting items seized after Franklin Co. arrest: Sheriff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A narcotics search warrant ended in the arrest of a man from Ferrum as well as the seizure of drugs, guns and cockfighting items on October 20, Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies executed the search warrant at a house on Franklin Street in...
LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a shooting on Monday morning. LPD officers were called to the 800-Block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been...
43-year-old man with special needs reported missing in Bedford found: Police
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department was looking for a missing man with special needs on Monday afternoon. The department shared an urgent message on Facebook to spread the news. According to police, Charles James Reynolds was missing since Sunday night. Police said he was found unharmed...
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to RPD. Responding officers located an adult male victim...
Pickup truck catches fire; Roanoke crews battle blaze to avoid further spread
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS were quick to extinguish a pretty sizeable vehicle fire on Monday morning. The department was called to 11th Street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m. SEE ALSO: LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave. Crews arrived to...
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
Traffic alert: Detour in place on Industrial Avenue
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A detour is in place on Industrial Avenue, according to the City of Danville. Traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Goodyear Boulevard and the intersection at Grant Street, the City of Danville said. The detour was put in place to allow utility crews...
DPD investigates weekend overdose deaths, prompts reminder of illegal drug risks
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is reminding the public of the deadly risks of illegal drug use after separate incidents over the weekend. On Sunday, DPD responded to and is now investigating two reported death incidents that are suspected of being the result of unintentional drug overdoses.
Danville police ramp up patrol for the holiday shopping season
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shoppers may notice more police officers out at shopping center areas in Danville. That's because Danville police are ramping up patrol efforts at shopping centers like Coleman Marketplace, Danville Mall, and Walmart at Mount Cross Road. "As you are here you feel safe certainly within...
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
