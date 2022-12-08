ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

17-year-old of Gretna missing, last seen from her home : Deputies

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's input as to the whereabouts of a 17-year-old from Gretna. They are seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. According to police, Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, Virginia community...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

19-year-old wanted in connection to August fatal shooting in custody: DPD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in August is now in custody, the Danville Police Department announced on Tuesday. DPD said Marte Wil-shownn Oliver was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Gretna in Pittsylvania County. He was arrested by members of the United...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound. This incident happened in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW, according to RPD. Responding officers located an adult male victim...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Detour in place on Industrial Avenue

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A detour is in place on Industrial Avenue, according to the City of Danville. Traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Goodyear Boulevard and the intersection at Grant Street, the City of Danville said. The detour was put in place to allow utility crews...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville police ramp up patrol for the holiday shopping season

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shoppers may notice more police officers out at shopping center areas in Danville. That's because Danville police are ramping up patrol efforts at shopping centers like Coleman Marketplace, Danville Mall, and Walmart at Mount Cross Road. "As you are here you feel safe certainly within...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford's 'Shop with a Cop' shows children that police are here to help

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford celebrated its annual "Shop with a Cop" Saturday morning. It's the yearly tradition were kids in the community get to shop with their local police officers; meant to be a chance for kids to see the lighter side of the police and strengthen community relationships.
BEDFORD, VA

