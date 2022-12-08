ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

US 103.1

Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?

My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan

We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
East Village Magazine

“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community

The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?

Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’

Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

