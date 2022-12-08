Read full article on original website
Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?
My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
Motor City Furry Con 2023 in Ypsilanti, Michigan – What You Need To Know
Dates for the Motor City Furry Con 2023 have been announced. A furry convention is a gathering of members of the furry fandom - people who are interested in the concept of fictional non-human animal characters. If you think furry fandom is a new concept, think again. According to Wikipedia, the movement got its start in the 1970s.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan
We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
East Village Magazine
“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community
The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’
Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
Janet Jackson announces huge 2023 tour with Ludacris with one Michigan concert
DETROIT - She’s won five Grammy Awards and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janet Jackson has just announced her ninth concert tour with one Michigan show scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This will be Jackson’s first tour in...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
Forum to encourage Flint-area students to attend HBCUs to take place this month
FLINT, MI -- A forum will be held later this month to help educate and promote the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the opportunities they can provide to Flint students. All Flint-area middle schoolers and high schoolers are invited to the first annual “Flint to Historically...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
