Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his behavior on social media.

Nordonia Hills City School District Superintendent Joe Clark was told Tuesday by the high school administration about photos and statements sent on social media from a staff member to a student, according to a statement sent to parents.

In the statement, Clark said the employee was a part-time high school paraprofessional. He worked at the school since October 2022 and coached freshman baseball in the spring of 2022 and freshman football in the fall of 2022.

The statement said the school’s administration began an investigation and reported the allegations to the Macedonia Police Department and the Ohio Department of Education.

“The Nordonia Hills City School District holds student and staff safety as its highest priority,” Clark said in the statement.

The employee resigned from his employment at the school during an investigation meeting Tuesday, the statement said.

“The administration and staff will continue to provide support for the student involved and anyone else affected by these circumstances,” Clark said. “Creating a safe environment for our students is our top priority, and the Nordonia Hills City School District has high expectations for staff members’ conduct. We are grateful to the individual who brought the concerns to our attention, and we encourage all students, families, and community members to always share any concerns with a staff member, or an administrator.”

At this time there are no criminal charges.

Below is the full message shared with families.

Dear Nordonia Families, The Nordonia Hills City School District holds student and staff safety as its highest priority. On Tuesday, December 6, an allegation was brought to my attention by the high school administration regarding photos and statements sent via social media from a non-teaching staff member to a Nordonia High School student. This employee worked as a part-time high school paraprofessional (Aide) since October 2022 and coached freshman baseball last spring and freshman football this fall. In accordance with Nordonia Hills City Schools Board of Education policies, the administration began an investigation and reported the allegations to the Macedonia Police Department and the Ohio Department of Education. At an investigation meeting on Tuesday, the staff member resigned from his employment, effective immediately. The school district will continue to work in cooperation with the Macedonia Police Department and the Ohio Department of Education regarding the situation. The administration and staff will also continue to provide support for the student involved and anyone else affected by these circumstances. Creating a safe environment for our students is our top priority, and the Nordonia Hills City School District has high expectations for staff members’ conduct. We are grateful to the individual who brought the concerns to our attention, and we encourage all students, families, and community members to always share any concerns with a staff member, administrator, or utilize our anonymous Safer Ohio Tipline via text or call at 1-844-SaferOH (1-844-723-3764) . As always, thank you for your continued support of the Nordonia Schools. Sincerely, Joe Clark, Ph.D. Superintendent

