MLB
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
Report: Carlos Correa to join Giants on a 13-year, $350-million deal
Two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a 13-year, $350-million deal with the Giants, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported late Tuesday night.
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
7 players tearing up LIDOM
For baseball fans who have been watching the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) over the past month, they've seen some familiar names -- and potential future MLB stars -- putting on a show. And for those who haven't, they can stream every LIDOM game on MLB.TV. For now, let's take a...
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
MLB
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
MLB
Pierce Johnson, Rockies finalize 1-year deal
DENVER -- The Rockies announced a one-year deal with Colorado native Pierce Johnson on Tuesday to bolster their right-handed relief corps. The club did not disclose the value of the contract, but a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the deal is worth $5 million. The agreement with Johnson, 31, who...
MLB
Royals sign southpaw Yarbrough to 1-year deal
Coming out of the Winter Meetings, the Royals' top two priorities were finding an established starter and finding a swingman who can pitch either out of the bullpen or rotation. The latter has now been filled. The Royals and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough have agreed to a one-year deal, the club...
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
Giants reach two-year deal with Stripling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continued to stockpile rotation depth Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling on a two-year Major League contract worth $25 million, which includes an opt-out clause following the 2023 season. Stripling will make $7.5 million in '23 and $12.5 million in '24. He...
MLB
This Reds flamethrower is gearing up for '23
CINCINNATI -- A highly anticipated prospect since he was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene arrived in the big leagues in 2022 and showed what the hype was about. Greene, 23, routinely touched 101-102 mph with his fastball and developed his slider and...
MLB
Red Sox president talks 'difficult' loss of Bogaerts
BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy grew up roughly a mile away from Fenway Park. The fact that fans are upset about Xander Bogaerts exercising his rights as a free agent and signing an 11-year, $280-million contract with the Padres didn’t catch him off guard. Kennedy, of all...
MLB
New to Detroit, this prospect is amped for '23
Though Jake Higginbotham wasn’t the headline prospect in the Joe Jiménez trade -- that honor belonged to Justyn-Henry Malloy -- the Tigers believe the lefty reliever has a chance to contribute in Detroit, maybe sooner rather than later. “He has a fastball that touches the mid-90s,” Tigers president...
MLB
Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
MLB
Haniger homecoming: 'Always a dream to play for the Giants'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have struggled to attract free-agent hitters in recent years, but they had the home-field advantage while courting outfielder Mitch Haniger. Haniger had plenty of suitors during his first foray into free agency, but the Mountain View native and Archbishop Mitty High School alum ultimately couldn’t turn down the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team.
MLB
Eflin comes full-circle with hometown Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Zach Eflin first thought he might wind up with the Rays more than a decade ago. Leading up to the 2012 MLB Draft, the right-hander worked out at Tropicana Field and returned to his Orlando-area home feeling like he might get to play professionally for the club he grew up watching and cheering for.
