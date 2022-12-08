ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fat Head’s brewing something special to grant wishes for kids

By Celeste Houmard
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dvu4_0jcFizQw00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fat Head’s Brewery is brewing something special to grant wishes for local children with life-threatening illnesses.

The Fat Head’s ‘A Special Wish Ale’ is coming back this holiday season starting Thursday at 5 p.m. Proceeds of the limited-time ale will benefit the A Special Wish Foundation of Northeast Ohio .

How Ohio high school students raised more than $8K in 20 minutes

A Special Wish Ale will be sold at Fat Head ‘s locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Canton.

‘A Special Wish Ale’ will also be available at the following locations on December 9:

  • Winking Lizard (Bedford, Lakewood, Mayfield, Mentor, Independence, and Beachwood)
  • Barrio Tacos (Lakewood and Cleveland – Gateway)
  • Wild Eagle Steak Saloon (Broadview Heights)
  • The Islander (Middleburg Heights)
  • Mabel’s BBQ (Cleveland and Woodmere)
  • Geraci’s Restaurant (Pepper Pike)
  • The Wild Goose (Willoughby)
  • Nora’s Public House (Willoughby)
  • Townhall (Cleveland and Columbus) – date to be announced
  • Merry Arts (Lakewood) – date to be announced

One dollar of each pint sold will be donated to A Special Wish NEO to help grant wishes for children up to 20 years old who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Ohio middle school students find map error

With the funds raised from the 2021 fundraiser, A Special Wish NEO granted Brian’s “Big Wish” to visit Walt Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandclarion.com

Homework Does Not Work

“Homework is inequitable.” That’s certainly an uncommon view, especially from a teacher. But Cleveland High School teacher John Golden is firm in his beliefs, seeking to significantly decrease every student’s workload at Cleveland. Golden is an English 1-2 and 10th Grade Inquiry teacher who has chosen to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy