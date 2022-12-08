Palm Springs gets Coachella Valley's first Michelin Guide

Nearly 85 years after the city’s founding, Palm Springs received its first Michelin Guide to local restaurants this week.

The guides, which started in the late-19th century as a way for the Michelin tire company to promote travel and sell tires, have become one of the most-watched marketing and review platforms in the restaurant industry.

A Michelin star can put a restaurant on the map, vouching for the quality of the food and generating significant hype that can pull in more customers.

Simply being included in the guide doesn’t confer a star (no local restaurant yet has one), although it positions restaurants to try their hand at earning one.

The inaugural Palm Springs guide includes eight eateries: 4 Saints, Bar Cecil, Boozehounds, Cheeky's, Colony Club, Tac/Quila, The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge and Workshop Kitchen & Bar.

Each restaurant included in the guide — and potentially others in Palm Springs that didn’t make the cut — has been visited by at least one Michelin “inspector,” a type of undercover food critic. The inspectors pose as typical customers, including by booking tables under assumed names, and judge the restaurant against five broad criteria.

Per Michelin, those criteria include: “the quality of ingredients; the mastery of culinary techniques; the harmony of flavours; the personality and emotion that the chef conveys in the dishes; and consistency throughout the entire menu and across different visits.”

In order to receive a star, the restaurants must then be unanimously supported by a group including the International Director of the Michelin Guides, the local Michelin Guide editor and “all of the Inspectors involved in making a selection,” according to Michelin.

Restaurants can earn up to three stars, although that designation is rare, requiring what Michelin calls “an emotional experience that is engraved in one's memory for many years to come.” Unsurprisingly, that top honor is held by only seven restaurants in California.

Boozehounds co-owner Bryan Rogers said the Michelin inspectors “flew under our radar” when they visited the restaurant at 2080 N. Palm Canyon Drive, but said it “speaks to — hopefully— the service level (and) the food quality that we're doing across the board that we didn't notice them.”

The Michelin guide contains a relatively brief description of Boozehounds that focuses on the style and dog-related theme of the restaurant, but also includes mentions of “standbys like truffled parmesan fried and blistered shishitos” that “are nothing to sniff at” and “less expected items like Japanese-inflected tuna tataki, Filipino adobo or Korean rice cakes” that “offer an exciting change of pace.”

Rogers said he attributed Boozehounds’ inclusion in the guide to the restaurant’s contribution to an “evolving” culinary scene in Palm Springs.

“Over the past two, three years, people have been elevating the quality of food and the style and diversity of cuisine in Palm Springs,” Rogers said. “So the fact that we're doing coastal California with sort of a global Asian influence — you see Korean dishes and Japanese dishes and Filipino dishes specifically highlighted on our menu — I think is a large portion of it. Not to mention I think us and Workshop are probably the two most aesthetically pleasing and intentional restaurants in Palm Springs.”

He said it was “massive” that Boozehounds was in a Michelin guide at all, but that that honor was amplified by being in the first cohort of such restaurants in Palm Springs.

The restaurant owner said Boozehounds would “100%” attempt to get a Michelin star in the future, but that the priority would remain on retaining the integrity and unique character of the dog-friendly restaurant.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.