Bucs add RB Leonard Fournette (foot) to injury report

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers updated their injury report Thursday, and there’s another big name on the new list.

Running back Leonard Fournette was limited in Thursday’s practice with a foot injury, putting his status for Sunday’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers up in the air.

Despite being the more highly paid veteran in the Tampa Bay backfield, Fournette has ceded much of his workload to rookie third-round pick Rachaad White in recent weeks.

If Fournette is unable to play Sunday, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard would once again team up to provide depth for Tampa Bay when White needs a breather.

