Charlize Theron Says 'Early Tragedy' in Life Helped Her Realize 'You Don't Have Forever'

Charlize Theron previously opened up about the life-changing moment at 15 when her father was killed Charlize Theron is fully in charge of her own life. The actress, 47, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's newest cover story, and revealed that she likes doing things for herself because "it's my life, and I want to participate in it." "One thing that early tragedy brought me is the realization that you don't have forever. You just don't," the Fast X actress said. "And it's easy...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie

Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce

Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
Looper

Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon

"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
thedigitalfix.com

Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met

Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.

