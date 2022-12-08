Read full article on original website
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Charlize Theron Says 'Early Tragedy' in Life Helped Her Realize 'You Don't Have Forever'
Charlize Theron previously opened up about the life-changing moment at 15 when her father was killed Charlize Theron is fully in charge of her own life. The actress, 47, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's newest cover story, and revealed that she likes doing things for herself because "it's my life, and I want to participate in it." "One thing that early tragedy brought me is the realization that you don't have forever. You just don't," the Fast X actress said. "And it's easy...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Henry Winkler Shares How He Got The Role Of Fonzie
Henry Winkler opened up about how he got the role of Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. He was cast at the age of 27 and it became the role that he would forever be known for. Henry was so good at playing Fonzie, that the Fonz became the most popular character on the show, something that the writers never anticipated.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat said he ‘never really aspired to do' TV before hit sitcom: 'A blessing'
"Dukes of Hazzard" is a '70s sitcom that starred Tom Wopat, as well as John Schneider and Catherine Bach. It premiered in 1979 and has developed a cult following over the years
Drew Barrymore Reveals She’s Finally Started Dating Again 6 Years After Will Kopelman Divorce
Drew Barrymore, 47, revealed that she’s dating again six years after her divorce from Will Kopelman, 44. Drew dropped the big news on her talk show this week during a chat with Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who has been open about not wanting a longtime partner anymore. “The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi, who said she isn’t, as Drew admitted, “I am!”
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Tom Cruise Married Co-Star Nicole Kidman the Same Year He Divorced His 1st Wife
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of the most popular couples of the '90s. But they got together very quickly.
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Helen Mirren was “intimidated” by Harrison Ford when they first met
Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to television, having made a name for herself in detective crime series Prime Suspect in the 1990s. But Harrison Ford, on the other hand, appeared in a few television episodes in the 1970s but has done no TV whatsoever since becoming a Hollywood star. All that is set to change with Mirren and Ford teaming up for Yellowstone prequel 1923.
