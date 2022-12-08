Read full article on original website
Darin Weidman
4d ago
Mr. Turner deserves everything he gets and some.....You can't be going around shooting at the Police. It's my personal belief that he is very fortunate he's not dead.
Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital
KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
fox7austin.com
Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff
KYLE, Texas - A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.
KWTX
Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
KWTX
One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:10, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Market Street for an unsafe lane change. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Michaela Marie Dunlap, 27 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Fort Bend County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dunlap was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
46th Time In The Brazos County Jail Will End With A Bryan Man Going To Prison
After a Brazos County district court jury trial was scheduled four times in the last eight months, a plea agreement was reached on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction. A news release from the district attorney’s office states that 52 year old Thomas Navarro II of...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Copperas Cove authorities investigate death of Kempner man after collision
Copperas Cove authorities are investigating the death of a Kempner man after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening. The Copperas Cove Police Department said Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, was pronounced dead in an area hospital after his vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190. In a news release, Copperas Cove Police Capt. Gabriel Cardona said…
wtaw.com
Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges
College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.
Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in North Austin
Police are investigating after a man died in the parking lot of a North Austin game room. This is Austin's 68th homicide of the year.
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
fox44news.com
Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
