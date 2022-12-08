Read full article on original website
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyron Smith gets eye-opening update from Jerry Jones ahead of Cowboys Week 15
Week 14 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys from an injury standpoint, but the offense could be getting one of their franchise cornerstones back for a Week 15 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry Jones appeared on his regular interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday where the smattering of injuries sustained by the Cowboys recently was a topic of discussion. The conversation shifted to Tyron Smith and his protective availability as he nears a return from a preseason knee and hamstring injury to his left leg. Jones was optimistic about the veteran left tackle’s chances to get on the field as soon as possible.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
4 Niners predictions for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result could have serious implications for postseason hopes or draft positions. The San Francisco 49ers will be traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field for a Thursday Night Football matchup. This means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 15 bold predictions.
Aaron Jones injury nothing to worry about after he failed to finish Bears game
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field after he failed to complete a game against the Chicago Bears due to an injury, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky. Aaron Jones exited the Bears game with a shin...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Commanders star Chase Young gets key update ahead of potential season debut vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders have been without star EDGE rusher Chase Young due to injury for the entire 2022 NFL season, but they could be getting him back ahead of their stretch run. With just four weeks left in the regular season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera indicated that Young is “heading in the right direction” towards a potential season debut on Sunday against the New York Giants in Week 15. Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports, Rivera said that Young “seems to be confident” that he’ll be ready to play in the rivalry clash.
NFL investigating Patriots’ DeVante Parker concussion spotter failure
The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, but in the process, they lost WR DeVante Parker to a concussion. With that being said, the concussion spotter didn’t do their job right as Nelson Agholor had to actually wave down the refs to let them know something was wrong with his teammate, who got up wobbly after a hit in the first quarter.
Matthew Judon drops ultimate praise on Josh Uche following win vs. Cardinals
One of the New England Patriots’ pass rushers is tied for the league lead in sacks, yet it was a different player who got three sacks in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Josh Uche had three sacks and a couple pressures in New England’s...
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What’s Happening to the Jets Offense?
The New York Jets for most of the season have been carried by their defense and solid special teams under second year head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets offense can’t get the quarterback position right this season and it’s holding back an offense with a brilliant play caller in Mike Lafleur, nice young weapons in the receiving core, and in the backfield. According to Billy Riccette of Jets Wire, the Jets at one point in the season were ranked dead last in offense by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 62.4. Their passing grade only ranked above the Chicago Bears.
Projected first-round pick Myles Murphy makes NFL Draft announcement
Clemson football junior defensive end Myles Murphy will skip the opportunity to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel said in a Tuesday report. The time between his commitment to the Tigers in early 2019 and the opportunity to declare […] The post Projected first-round pick Myles Murphy makes NFL Draft announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett gets murky Week 15 injury update after concussion
It’s been a forgettable season for Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who find themselves in the the basement of the AFC North after a disappointing 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. It hasn’t been an easy season by any stretch for Pickett; he suffered his...
Bill Belichick raves over Patriots rookies after win vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots got contributions from everyone in their 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, especially their rookies. Rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris each rushed for touchdowns. Cornerback Marcus Jones recorded his first career interception as he was able to hold his ground with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins at times throughout the game. He also saw some action again on offense, recording a reception for 12 yards.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
