Sheridan Media
Initial reports show 2022 Christmas Stroll a success
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Dixie Johnson, told listeners that although it’s still too early to report numbers, this year’s Christmas Stroll may have been a record breaker for some local businesses. Held Friday, Nov. 25,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday
The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
Sheridan Media
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
Sheridan Media
Main Street Project Preparations Underway
The Buffalo Main Street Project isn’t scheduled to begin until 2024, but preparations for smaller projects associated with the larger project have begun. Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay told the city council that KL&A Structural Engineers of Buffalo has started the initial engineering and preliminary work on the North Main storm sewer extension.
Sheridan Media
SCLT Explore History at the Hub Program Postponed until December 27
Due to the blizzard warning, Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Explore History at The Hub has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, December 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. This program will also stream live online via Zoom. Between 1910 and 1930, dozens of men, women and children of...
Sheridan Media
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
Sheridan Media
Changes Along Little Goose Creek In Downtown Sheridan To Be Discussed
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the city of Sheridan, Wyoming, will hold a public meeting on Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, beginning at 6:30pm at 612 North Main Street in Sheridan (Best Western Hotel). The purpose of the meeting is to share information on the recently initiated...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College Johnson County FAFSA Event Changed To Zoom Meeting Only
Instead of asking people to attend an informative meeting regarding their collegiate financial future in person, the Sheridan College Johnson County campus officials will have it on-line. Tuesday’s FAFSA Night event (December 13th), or Free Application For Federal Student Aid, will now be hosted by zoom only from 4:30pm until...
Sheridan Media
Jackie Turner Of Sheridan County Conservation District Named Outstanding Employee In NE WY
Jackie Turner, Program Specialist for the Sheridan County Conservation District, was named the 2022. Outstanding Conservation District Employee for Area I (Northeast Wyoming) at the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous (December 5-8) in Casper. Since joining the District in 2017, Jackie has independently managed the tree program, which included development of...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Releases Escrow Funds on Caturia Subdivision
The Buffalo City Council has voted to release the remaining escrow funds to the contractor on the Caturia Subdivision at the request of City Building Inspector Terry Asay. Asay explained the request at the recent city council meeting. Asay asked for the remaining $8,655 plus interest accrued to be released...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Boys Swimming Diving Team Starts 2022-23 Season At Laramie
The first day of competition was relay events and diving only. The second day was individual events where each swimmer took part in 5 different races with their total time added up to determine their final time. The next scheduled swim meet is a home dual vs. Buffalo on Tuesday,...
Sheridan Media
Junior Hawks Starting to Roll / Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball Play Buffalo Friday / Cowboys Hoops Home Saturday vs Dayton
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks split their weekend series with the Great Falls Americans and currently sit in third place in the league standings, they travel for a big showcase event in Blaine, Minnesota which gets underway Sunday. They’ve won 8 of their last10 games and Head...
Sheridan Media
Five Sheridan County High School Coaches Named Coach/Assistant Coaches Of The Year
Coaching has its own rewards, and not just during the season. Some of the accolades come after the season is over. Three head coaches and two assistant coaches from Sheridan County High Schools, were named by the Wyoming Coaches Association as either Coach of the Year or Assistant Coach of the Year for the fall 2022 season.
