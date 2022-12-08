ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

No. 4 Alabama riding momentum into meeting with streaking Memphis

Following a big 71-65 comeback win over top-ranked Houston, No. 4 Alabama will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it faces Memphis Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide (8-1) rallied from 15 points down in the second half to upset the Cougars on the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy