5-year-old Waya may look like a tough pup, but once you warm up to him, he is the biggest cuddle bug you’ll ever meet. Waya (pronounced like Maya), a Pitbull-Terrier mix, came to Houston Humane Society in April as an owner surrender, according to volunteers. He is well-mannered who knows tricks such as sit, stay, and paw.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO