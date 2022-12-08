Read full article on original website
1 dead after driver slams into vehicle while turning at SE Houston intersection; driver charged, police say
HOUSTON – A man is facing charges after he slammed into another vehicle, leaving one person dead at a southeast Houston intersection early Sunday, Houston police say. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Almeda Genoa Road shortly after midnight. According to police, witnesses told officers...
Sneak peek at Tiger Woods new family-friendly golf experience
This week a new family-friendly golf-experience opens in Katy. But Houston Life is going inside the entertainment complex first, before it’s open to the public!. It’s called, “PopStroke” and Tiger Woods’ team designed this one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses. The venue features an outdoor dining area with a full menu, craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails, along with an ice cream parlor, an outdoor game area, and a playground. The Katy PopStroke is located at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Waya, the well-mannered Pitbull mix who’s a giant cuddle bug
5-year-old Waya may look like a tough pup, but once you warm up to him, he is the biggest cuddle bug you’ll ever meet. Waya (pronounced like Maya), a Pitbull-Terrier mix, came to Houston Humane Society in April as an owner surrender, according to volunteers. He is well-mannered who knows tricks such as sit, stay, and paw.
‘He didn’t take me seriously’: Neighbors said they complained about speeding to pastor days before church bus crashed in east Harris County
HOUSTON – Days before a church bus carrying 16 people flipped over, neighbors in Castilian Village Townhomes said they complained to Mount Zion Baptist Church about what they called “reckless driving.”. Before the crash, one of the neighbors said they shot a video of the driver of the...
Ho Ho’s Holiday Treasures has all kinds of festive finds for your home
HOUSTON – If you’re still looking for the perfect gift items for friends and family this holiday season, there’s one pop up shop that is your ultimate Christmas destination. Ho Ho’s Holiday Treasures has two locations in Houston, one in the Galleria area and the other in...
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
HPD: Woman found fatally shot in ditch in NW Houston was burglarizing vehicles, shot by resident in the area
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said a woman who was found fatally shot in a ditch in northwest Houston Monday was burglarizing vehicles with another suspect. HPD units responded to multiple calls of gunfire heard near the block of 2000 Harland Drive around 3:50 a.m. Officers...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly crash on Northwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal crash on the Northwest Freeway Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 209th State District Court. According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, the...
Local Volunteers Deliver Sweet Dreams to Houston Kids
Westchase – All children deserve a safe and comfortable place to lay their heads but so many in Houston do not even have their own bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of local volunteers who are doing their bit to make sure no child sleeps on the floor in Houston.
RodeoHouston releases genre calendar for 2023 | Here’s what we know about concerts, ticket sales
Save your dates! RodeoHouston announced Monday its star entertainer genre calendar for 2023. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The calendar shows which nights are scheduled for performances, including the genres of pop, country, gospel and hip hop. CONCERT LINEUP. Each...
Man shot, killed during ‘narcotics transaction’ in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a “narcotics transaction” in northeast Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9:33 p.m.
Woman killed after being hit by car on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Saturday night. According to police, the incident took place in the 7950 block of Westheimer Road at around 9:04 p.m. Officials say when emergency crews responded to the scene, a woman was...
24-year-old Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for armed robbery
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he shot and killed a Texas Southern University student back in 2018. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Shanden Powell was out on bond for robbing a shoe store the day he killed 23-year-old Elzima Hines.
1 teen killed, another injured after trying to rob man while he was leaving store in north Harris County: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager is dead and another is injured after being shot while trying to rob a man in north Harris County Sunday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting took place in the 19800 block of...
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Church bus carrying 16 passengers flips over in east Harris County; 1 critically injured, sheriff says
Harris County – Sixteen people, including 13 children were hurt after a church bus flipped in East Harris County Sunday afternoon. The accident happened at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road. One family who lives at the complex saw the aftermath and jumped in to help.
Do you recognize this thief? Suspect seen on video using stolen credit card in multiple Cypress-area stores, police say
CYPRESS, Texas – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Hedwig Village Police Department need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect seen on video using a person’s stolen credit card to rack up thousands of dollars in purchases. According to police, on Oct. 15, the victim’s bank card...
Homeowners determined to continue fight against CenterPoint propane storage site near Southwest Crossing neighborhood
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Southwest Crossing neighborhood say they aren’t giving up their fight against a CenterPoint Energy propane storage tank facility that now sits on a site just behind their properties, even though the containers have now been filled. “I can throw a rock from my...
Man killed after being shot in the head in Greater Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Greater Third Ward. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 4970 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Arvilla at around 5:18 p.m. It is unclear...
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
