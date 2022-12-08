ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Click2Houston.com

Sneak peek at Tiger Woods new family-friendly golf experience

This week a new family-friendly golf-experience opens in Katy. But Houston Life is going inside the entertainment complex first, before it’s open to the public!. It’s called, “PopStroke” and Tiger Woods’ team designed this one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses. The venue features an outdoor dining area with a full menu, craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails, along with an ice cream parlor, an outdoor game area, and a playground. The Katy PopStroke is located at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local Volunteers Deliver Sweet Dreams to Houston Kids

Westchase – All children deserve a safe and comfortable place to lay their heads but so many in Houston do not even have their own bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of local volunteers who are doing their bit to make sure no child sleeps on the floor in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed after being hit by car on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Saturday night. According to police, the incident took place in the 7950 block of Westheimer Road at around 9:04 p.m. Officials say when emergency crews responded to the scene, a woman was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today

The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX

