Alabama State

TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid All Have the Same (Growing) Problem

Over the last year, drugstore shoppers in certain cities may have noticed some changes to everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to $2 bags of candy -- many of the items that one could previously pick up and bring to the register are now under lock and key that can only be opened by calling over a store attendant.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CBS Boston

Is this the last Christmas for Sears?

By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessTracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.Easterling was at the Sears in her hometown of Jersey City, New Jersey, one of only 15 full-line Sears stores still open. Sears was once the world's largest and most important retailer."It's the first time I've been here in awhile," she said as she browsed the shoe selection, where the shoes were still boxed up rather than out on display."I just came in looking for sales. But...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WTOL-TV

Walmart CEO warns rise in retail theft could lead to store closures

WASHINGTON — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned this week that rising thefts at the nation's largest retailer could force higher prices and even store closures. "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," McMillon described during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Asked Tuesday about how...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

How Costco keeps $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo despite inflation

Longtime Costco CEO Craig Jelinek recently revealed how the big-box retailer has managed to maintain its $1.50 price point for a hot dog-and-soda combo despite an inflation surge over the last year. Jelinek, the top boss at Costco since 2012, said in-house production of hot dogs has helped the company keep costs lower. Costco has sold hot dogs at its stores since the 1980s – with the original hot dog cart evolving into a full-fledged food court. “We kind of evolved and came up with the food court, but we kept the $1.50 hot dog,” Jelinek told Yahoo Finance in a Dec....
ILLINOIS STATE
retailleader.com

Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store

Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

What Stores Will Be Open on New Year’s Day to Kick off 2023?

New Year’s Day, for most, signals the end of the holiday season. And let’s face it, a possible recovery day from New Year’s Eve. While many places will be closed on the first day of 2023, we've got a list of the 18 stores open on New Year's Day!
Best Life

New York City, NY
