Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
Some Walmart Stores Could Be Closing In the Future in New York?
Retail stores are busy this time of year, as we are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Christmas is two and a half weeks away, as people try and get as many items for presents as possible. Unfortunately, this time of year is also when we see an...
Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid All Have the Same (Growing) Problem
Over the last year, drugstore shoppers in certain cities may have noticed some changes to everything from shampoo and laundry detergent to $2 bags of candy -- many of the items that one could previously pick up and bring to the register are now under lock and key that can only be opened by calling over a store attendant.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Is this the last Christmas for Sears?
By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessTracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.Easterling was at the Sears in her hometown of Jersey City, New Jersey, one of only 15 full-line Sears stores still open. Sears was once the world's largest and most important retailer."It's the first time I've been here in awhile," she said as she browsed the shoe selection, where the shoes were still boxed up rather than out on display."I just came in looking for sales. But...
WTOL-TV
Walmart CEO warns rise in retail theft could lead to store closures
WASHINGTON — Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned this week that rising thefts at the nation's largest retailer could force higher prices and even store closures. "Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it's historically been," McMillon described during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Asked Tuesday about how...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
How Costco keeps $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo despite inflation
Longtime Costco CEO Craig Jelinek recently revealed how the big-box retailer has managed to maintain its $1.50 price point for a hot dog-and-soda combo despite an inflation surge over the last year. Jelinek, the top boss at Costco since 2012, said in-house production of hot dogs has helped the company keep costs lower. Costco has sold hot dogs at its stores since the 1980s – with the original hot dog cart evolving into a full-fledged food court. “We kind of evolved and came up with the food court, but we kept the $1.50 hot dog,” Jelinek told Yahoo Finance in a Dec....
retailleader.com
Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store
Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
What Stores Will Be Open on New Year’s Day to Kick off 2023?
New Year’s Day, for most, signals the end of the holiday season. And let’s face it, a possible recovery day from New Year’s Eve. While many places will be closed on the first day of 2023, we've got a list of the 18 stores open on New Year's Day!
Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now
A Dyson vacuum (at a big discount) will make an impressive gift for anyone on your list this holiday season.
