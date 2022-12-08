FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Fort Worth police officer charged with domestic violence will not face trial according to a Tarrant County grand jury. "The grand jury did absolutely the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman. "We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances – including facts not made public – and correctly applied the law."Officer Nikolas Honea was charged in August 2022 by Azle Police after officers investigated to a domestic disturbance that occurred at his home in November 2021. Honea is a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and had been put on administrative leave after he was charged.Huseman said the allegation disrupted the officer's life and livelihood and damaged his reputation."He's looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward," Huseman said.

