Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
WFAA
Man shot and killed outside of Lisa's Chicken in Arlington, no arrests yet made
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his 30s, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Fort Worth police officer won't go to trial on domestic violence charge
FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Fort Worth police officer charged with domestic violence will not face trial according to a Tarrant County grand jury. "The grand jury did absolutely the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman. "We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances – including facts not made public – and correctly applied the law."Officer Nikolas Honea was charged in August 2022 by Azle Police after officers investigated to a domestic disturbance that occurred at his home in November 2021. Honea is a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and had been put on administrative leave after he was charged.Huseman said the allegation disrupted the officer's life and livelihood and damaged his reputation."He's looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward," Huseman said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
TikTok video helping delivery drivers rebuild customer trust after the murder of Athena Strand
DALLAS — The murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County spread grief, anger, and disbelief across Texas and across the country. And the horrendous crime also created additional unintended victims: other delivery drivers who say they are being verbally attacked and feared on their daily delivery routes. "We've...
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
fox4news.com
Man injured in Lewisville hit-and-run home from hospital, but driver still sought
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The 74-year-old victim of an October hit-and-run in Lewisville is finally home from the hospital, but the police investigation is far from over. M.T. Daniels was struck by two vehicles while pushing a wheelchair across the street. One driver was later identified. While his family is relieved...
Athena Strand’s mom shares heartbreaking pic of open casket in touching post after ‘killer’ Tanner Horner’s arrest
ATHENA Strand's mother has shared a heartbreaking photo on Facebook of her slain daughter's open casket. Strand's body was discovered on December 2 by Wise County police and the FBI about six miles from her house just days after she had been reported missing. Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, thanked the...
fox4news.com
Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur
DECATUR, Texas - At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga talked to family members from a home on FM...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
keranews.org
Ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean’s murder trial continues this week with 3 main questions
Aaron Dean’s defense attorneys will take center stage in court Monday, as they try to convince the jury that their client shot Atatiana Jefferson in self-defense. There’s no question that Dean, a Fort Worth police officer at the time, shot and killed Jefferson in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2019.
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
‘The gun was pointed directly at me’: Aaron Dean takes the stand on day 4 of murder trial; live updates
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — One minute and 17 seconds. That’s how long it took from the moment former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean arrived at Atatiana Jefferson’s home to shooting and killing her from the backyard. Dean took the stand on day four of his murder...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
336
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0