Wise County, TX

Fort Worth police officer won't go to trial on domestic violence charge

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Fort Worth police officer charged with domestic violence will not face trial according to a Tarrant County grand jury. "The grand jury did absolutely the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman.  "We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances – including facts not made public – and correctly applied the law."Officer Nikolas Honea was charged in August 2022 by Azle Police after officers investigated to a domestic disturbance that occurred at his home in November 2021. Honea is a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and had been put on administrative leave after he was charged.Huseman said the allegation disrupted the officer's life and livelihood and damaged his reputation."He's looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward," Huseman said.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

DECATUR, Texas - At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga talked to family members from a home on FM...
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
