radionwtn.com
Upgraded Skatepark In Progress At Ogburn Park
Paris, Tenn.–With a break in the weather last week the city of Paris was finally able to pour the concrete for the upgraded skate park located in Ogburn Park. The old area was in very poor condition and becoming a hazard to those using the park, according to City Manager Kim Foster.
radionwtn.com
Sixth Annual “Gift Of Light” Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn. – The Paris Board of Public Utilities and the Historic Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Association have partnered on a Christmas outing created for enjoyment of the community. The neighborhood’s Sixth Annual Gift of Light runs nightly through Sunday, January 1, 2023. “We are always delighted to partner with...
radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor To Be Nominated For Hospital Board
Paris, Tenn.–At a lengthy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission nominating committee heard from 10 candidates for two open positions on the Henry County Medical Center board. After much discussion, commissioners narrowed its selection to Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor, whose names will be forwarded to the full...
radionwtn.com
UCES “Voices” Spread Holiday Cheer
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘Voices’ of Union City Elementary School continue to spread holiday cheer during this Christmas season. The singing group – made up of around 35 UCES third-and-fourth-graders who tried out for the group in the fall – recently entertained Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City employees and staff with several Christmas-themed tunes in the Tower Conference Room.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee History Preservation In Spotlight
MARTIN, Tenn. – Results from a West Tennessee Cultural Institutions Survey will be the focus of a Dec. 15 presentation at the Martin Public Library located at 410 South Lindell Street in Martin. The presentation is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. The project was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
radionwtn.com
Mary’s Kids Provides Christmas For 63 Families
Paris, Tenn.–A total 63 families will have a good Christmas, thanks to the volunteers with Mary’s Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides Christmas presents and meals for needy kids and families who are not selected for other local Christmas programs. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey, who has been...
radionwtn.com
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
radionwtn.com
Sign Up For FREE Art Workshops At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Did someone say FREE ART WORKSHOPS?. Thanks to an Arts Recovery Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, The Dixie is proud to announce *free* art workshops this Spring!. Starting this Wednesday, December 14, students will have the opportunity to sign up for free art workshops at The Dixie,...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
radionwtn.com
Catherine Grace Hartfelder
Catherine Grace Hartfelder, 93, of Springville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Grace was born Sunday, November 11, 1928, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph Carden and the late Mary Murray Carden. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister: Mary Joan Flaherty.
radionwtn.com
Lynn Phillips
Mr. Lynn Phillips, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. Lynn Phillips was born Saturday, December 14, 1957, in Helena, Arkansas, to the late Joe Bernard Phillips and Evelyn Faye Jacks. of Helena, Arkansas. Besides his father, Lynn is also preceded in death by his brother: Duane Phillips.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
lakecountybanner.com
Banner collection donations for Humane Society
The Lake County Banner is taking donations thru December 15th for Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society. The shelter is now a NO-KILL shelter. These fur babies would make a great pet. If you have been thinking about adding to your family, come on over and look. You won’t leave empty handed....
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured
After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
radionwtn.com
Amy Lamon Floyd
Ms. Amy Lamon Floyd, 54, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Thomas West Nashville. She was born on Sunday, June 30, 1968, in Union City, to Lonnie and Lavelle Blassingame Floyd. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lance Floyd. She was a graduate of Gleason...
radionwtn.com
Debra Beseda Hart
Debra Beseda Hart, 67, of Springville, Tennessee, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at AHC of Paris. She was born Wednesday, August 3, 1955, in Powell, Wyoming, to Robert Leland Beseda and Celia Dorothy Scott Beseda, who both preceded her in death. Ms. Hart was a Henry County High School graduate....
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
