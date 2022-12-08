Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Rudolph chosen as next town manager
WINCHESTER - Beth Rudolph can drop the act…ing from her title. Assuming the completion of a successful contract negotiation, she’ll become Winchester’s next permanent town manager. Following a quick, 20-minute discussion period, the Select Board unanimously selected Rudolph to continue on as town manager, only without the...
homenewshere.com
Symonds Way study group holds introductory meeting
READING – If the town says no to turning Walgreens into a senior/community center, how about building a new center on Symonds Way?. A potential new voice in the pursuit of a solution to Reading’s senior/community center need was heard from Monday night at Town Hall. The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) held its first meeting with the goal of finding the best use for the land just a few steps from Burbank Arena. It lasted just 15 minutes but, in that time, named a chairman, Carlo Bacci, and a vice-chair, Chuck Robinson.
nbcboston.com
‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers
‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
westfordcat.org
Former Day School teacher passes away
WESTFORD — A longtime Westford Public Schools teacher has passed away. Dr. Carol Shestok, who taught kindergarten through fifth grade at Day Elementary School passed away peacefully on Dec. 8. Shestok, whose legacy includes The Living Lab, a program where Day School fourth grade students were granted adoption of...
sudbury.ma.us
EVERSOURCE Sudbury to Hudson Transmission Line Project
On February 2, 2016 Eversource Energy made a presentation before the Sudbury Select Board to introduce the Sudbury to Hudson Transmission Reliability Project. The project proposes to install a 115-kV transmission line through areas of Hudson and Sudbury and smaller sections of Marlborough and Stow. Having obtained the required approvals,...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
$36 million Westborough library renovation voted down at special town meeting
WESTBOROUGH — In a special town meeting Saturday where over 1,200 residents voted, a citizen's petition to revote a projected $36 million expansion and renovation of the Westborough Public Library was defeated after a town meeting narrowly rejected the expansion in October. Opponents said the expansion was too costly for taxpayers, too large for the space and that the area around the library on Main Street did not have enough parking spaces for a library of...
Bradford’s Skateland is No More, Demolished to Make Way for Housing, Retail and City Park
The former Haverhill Skateland—a Bradford entertainment landmark for 71 years—is no more, coming down in recent days to make way for a 290-unit housing development, park, restaurant and retail complex along the Merrimack River. Peter Carbone, whose family built and opened Skateland across from the Bradford train station,...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
WBUR
New data from Chelsea reveals how residents in need spent money given to them from the city
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 12. Yasmin Amer is our host. The city of Chelsea is bringing back the 2020 program called Chelsea Eats, which gave residents a debit card with funds and allowed them to use it however they saw fit. We discuss a study that examined what residents purchased with those cards, and what the current needs of the community are.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
