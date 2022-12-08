ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
The Richmond Standard

North Richmond Tool Library grand opening set for January

A grand opening will be held for the North Richmond Mobile Tool Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Mobile Tool Library is a free service that lends tools to local residents who lack access to them, enabling them to beautify and revitalize their neighborhoods. The program launched with the Richmond Tool Library. Now, a new Tool Library will service residents of North Richmond.
RICHMOND, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge (San Mateo, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at around 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35 had collided with each other. The driver of the silver Infiniti had come out of the car when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
VALLEJO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Footwear chain WSS coming to San Pablo

WSS, formerly known as Warehouse Shoe Sale, plans to locate in a building that will be constructed in the parking lot of a strip mall in San Pablo, according to city documents. The WCC will move into a one-story, 10,000 square foot commercial building that will be built at the...
SAN PABLO, CA
