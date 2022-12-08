Read full article on original website
Phila Burger Station’s Sam Lee spreads awareness on toy giveaways
Sam Lee, owner of the popular Phila Burger Station in Richmond, is spreading awareness on a number of upcoming toy giveaway opportunities. He reached out to the Standard to ensure his neighbors know about these upcoming events:. Richmond Tire at 1608 Market St. will host its 9th Annual Toy Drive...
Sundar Shadi Holiday Display returning to Moeser hillside
It’s on! The full Sundar Shadi Holiday Display will be up on its El Cerrito hillside location Dec. 17-27, following two years of not having a display amid COVID-19 and 2021’s partial showing. The display was first put up in an empty lot in 1949, then moved to...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot, Killed While Protecting Waitress From Robbery Outside Vallejo Restaurant
A man is being remembered as a hero after he was shot and killed, while trying to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery in Vallejo last Thursday. What seemed like a normal day at work turned into a tragedy Teresa Brasher will never forget. As Brasher got out of...
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
EXCLUSIVE: SoCal mom goes to extreme lengths to find daughter's stolen 'Pidgey Magoo' in SF
A young girl who visited San Francisco is making a desperate plea tonight after a toy with a lot of sentimental value was stolen on the last day of their family vacation.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: In Mill Valley man shoots people with ‘hand’ gun; two pedestrians hit by car in Novato
Bang Bang: A man believed to be one taco short of a combination plate stood in front of a bank on Blithedale and shot people with his hand in the form of a pistol. Police responded and talked to the man. He is well known to police. Police reported this is “just his normal behavior.”
The Almanac Online
South San Francisco's Brothers Cafe expands to San Mateo, with a Millbrae location coming soon
Chicken and waffles served at Brothers Cafe in San Mateo. (Photo courtesy Brothers Cafe via Facebook) Brothers Cafe, formerly known as Cafe 382 in South San Francisco, has rebranded and is expanding to new locations in San Mateo and Millbrae. The San Mateo restaurant opened recently, while a Millbrae outpost...
38-Year-Old Jimmie Jackson Jr. Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The accident occurred on Interstate 880 in East Oakland at about 7:40 a.m. It was on the northbound lanes of the interstate and south of Hegenberger Road.
Downtown Holiday Festival to feature ‘A Richmond Nutracker’
UPDATE: The event is sold out. The 2022 East Bay Center for the Performing Arts Downtown Holiday Festival will feature two showings of “A Richmond Nutracker” at Iron Triangle Theater (proof of vaccination required). The festival, which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
San Pablo man fatally struck by vehicle in San Mateo County
A San Pablo man was fatally struck by a vehicle on SR-92 in San Mateo County on Saturday, and the driver involved in the collision has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. Brandon Quismorio, 33 of San Pablo, was reportedly driving a silver...
Too $hort honored in hometown with Oakland street sign (photo)
The rap legend who gave himself the moniker Too $hort, now metaphorically towers above the Oakland skyline as one of the pillars of the most influential music form in the world. For his role in putting Oakland and rap music on the world stage in the mid-1980s when hip hop...
North Richmond Tool Library grand opening set for January
A grand opening will be held for the North Richmond Mobile Tool Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Mobile Tool Library is a free service that lends tools to local residents who lack access to them, enabling them to beautify and revitalize their neighborhoods. The program launched with the Richmond Tool Library. Now, a new Tool Library will service residents of North Richmond.
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge (San Mateo, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at around 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35 had collided with each other. The driver of the silver Infiniti had come out of the car when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade.
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
Footwear chain WSS coming to San Pablo
WSS, formerly known as Warehouse Shoe Sale, plans to locate in a building that will be constructed in the parking lot of a strip mall in San Pablo, according to city documents. The WCC will move into a one-story, 10,000 square foot commercial building that will be built at the...
