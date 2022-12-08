ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

RodeoHouston unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar

HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5. RodeoHouston 2023 tickets. Tickers will...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's only sober pop-up night club can get your year off to a healthier start

HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
KATY, TX
KHOU

TIMELINE: Strong cold front arrives Tuesday night

HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace. A strong cold front Tuesday will deliver our next big rain and storm chance along with a steep drop in temperatures before the week is out. Here's how the radar...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer

HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

NBA legend Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen, has died

HOUSTON — Paul Silas, a 3-time NBA champion and the father of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. Paul was a legend in the basketball community, amassing more than 11,000 career points and 12,000 career rebounds during his NBA career. He also has two championships with the Boston Celtics and one with the Seattle SuperSonics.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
HUMBLE, TX
