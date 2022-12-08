Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliMadhukar AdiHouston, TX
RodeoHouston unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar
HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5. RodeoHouston 2023 tickets. Tickers will...
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
Houston's only sober pop-up night club can get your year off to a healthier start
HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available.
AAA: Nearly 9 million Texans expected to hit the road for the holiday season
HOUSTON — Even if you're staying in Houston this holiday season, the massive amount of travelers on the roads will affect you. AAA Texas dropped their predictions for how many people they expect to hit the roads in Texas. According to AAA Texas, nearly 9 million Texans will be...
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
Webster woman holds Guinness World Record for largest female feet. She wears size 18
WEBSTER, Texas — It didn’t dawn on Tanya Herbert that she might have the world’s largest feet until reading a comment on Tik Tok. The 6’9 Webster woman shared a video about her weight-loss journey while getting a pedicure. She mentioned in the video that her shoe size is 18 and the comments started coming.
Houston sushi restaurant robbed in broad daylight
Two robbers, one of them armed, held up employees and customers at The Blue Fish on Washington Avenue. It was all caught on camera.
KHOU 11 meteorologists keeping you weather smart
HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team is always keeping you weather smart. Our team of certified meteorologists is dedicated to tracking the weather in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast area.
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
TIMELINE: Strong cold front arrives Tuesday night
HOUSTON — After weeks of temperatures coming in significantly above December normals, we're in for a change of pace. A strong cold front Tuesday will deliver our next big rain and storm chance along with a steep drop in temperatures before the week is out. Here's how the radar...
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an "angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." It seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else,...
Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer
HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause. The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.
What you need to know about shipping costs this holiday season
HOUSTON — Will you be shipping any packages this coming week? Shipping rates are up this year at every shipping service, and if you wait till after Dec. 14 or 15 you may have to pay a small fortune. Like many of us this holiday season, Linda Gee recently...
NBA legend Paul Silas, father of Rockets head coach Stephen, has died
HOUSTON — Paul Silas, a 3-time NBA champion and the father of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. Paul was a legend in the basketball community, amassing more than 11,000 career points and 12,000 career rebounds during his NBA career. He also has two championships with the Boston Celtics and one with the Seattle SuperSonics.
2 teens shot near Deerbrook Mall, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were shot Sunday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials. Authorities said it happened near the intersection of Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle, which is just west of Deerbrook Mall. Authorities said both teens were taken to...
East Houston community members want precautions in place before Valero's permit is renewed
HOUSTON — On Monday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hosted a public hearing about plans to renew a permit for one of Valero’s tank farms on Houston’s east side. Residents of the Manchester community have been critical of the plant for years because of the air...
Crime Stoppers holds 28th annual Holiday Memorial Remembrance Tree Ceremony for families of victims
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers held its 28th annual holiday memorial remembrance tree ceremony on Saturday. The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming. One by one, parents of murdered children and surviving family members placed personalized...
