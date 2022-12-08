HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO