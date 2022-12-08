Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Moreno Valley Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Marijuana Edibles
A medical emergency in Moreno Valley. Three Sunnymead Middle School students were hospitalized on Wednesday after consuming food containing marijuana on campus. “Sheriff’s deputies were called to the middle school about 11:30 a.m. for students that were experiencing a medical emergency,” said Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. “It was later learned that those students had ingested marijuana infused gummies.”
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
(CNS) – A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother
A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Perris (Perris, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues at about 5:25 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving on a first road when it crashed into the hillside.
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley
A young man suspected of shooting to death a 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday. The...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue
Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
CA man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash
An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago.
1 Trapped, Rescued from Ditch After 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA: The Redlands Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the Wabash exit of eastbound 10 Freeway at 1:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle over the side of the freeway with a male occupant trapped. The...
Multiple Moreno Valley middle school students taken to hospital; possible overdose
Three students were taken to a hospital today after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley middle school.The distress call came in at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "We had students who did consume something," said Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco. "They're getting checked out." Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call. According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths.There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case. Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department. One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said.
